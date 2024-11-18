Joburg emergency on high alert for Gauteng thunderstorms

Johannesburg Emergency Service (EMS) will be on high alert as Gauteng braces for thunderstorms on Monday.

Joburg experienced much-welcomed rain on Sunday, but the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of isolated rainfall in Gauteng.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said all specialised units, which include aquatic rescue unit, who respond to all water related emergencies, were on standby.

Weather warning

“The South African weather service has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms in most parts of the city of Johannesburg. Residents are aged to exercise caution

“Try and avoid crossing river streams while conducting daily activities. Our motorists are also urged exercise caution, extend the safe following distance, and also avoid crossing roads and bridges which might be flooded,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi said Joburg Emergency Service will be monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies which might occur.

Rainfall

Meanwhile, SAWS meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen that summer will likely bring above-normal rainfall and higher-than-usual temperatures to most parts of the country.

This could surpass last year’s levels.

“Seasonal forecast suggests that we might move into a weak La Nina season, which can lead to above normal rainfall for the central and the northeastern parts, covering the Free State, the North West province, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, with above normal rainfall expected for November and December.

“The difference between last year’s spring and summer and this year is that the one we’re anticipating is expected to have above-normal rainfall. However, the temperatures are still expected to be above normal for most parts of the country,” Thobela said.

Alert

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Velenkosini Hlabisa said that his department was on high alert for floods, heatwaves, veld fires and droughts.

Hlabisa said the devastation caused by these weather conditions was often made worse by inadequate planning and unsustainable practices.

Additional reporting by Kyle Zeeman

