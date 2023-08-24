Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda faces motion of no confidence

This follows allegations the mayor scammed residents out of funeral insurance investments.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivers the State of the City Address at the Johannesburg council chambers in Braamfontein, 6 June 2023. Pic Neil McCartney

City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda will face a motion of no confidence next week, just three months into his term.

The ActionSA-sponsored motion will be tabled at the next ordinary council meeting set to take place on 31 August 2023.

“Since his election three months ago, ActionSA has maintained that Gwamanda is a puppet mayor – who faces criminal charges for running a dodgy funeral scheme – to do the bidding of the ANC-EFF coalition,” said ActionSA.

“This was proven correct over and over again as the ANC-EFF coalition shielded Gwamanda from media enquiries, and Gwamanda was sidelined by Premier Panyaza Lesufi when the Johannesburg explosion took place.”

The party said it would continue discussions with political parties represented in the city council to “put the interest of residents first”.

“With a budget close to a whooping R80 billion, the City of Johannesburg needs a credible leader at its helm. As a party which values ethical leadership, ActionSA believes it is in the best interests of the residents of Johannesburg that our executive leadership is beyond reproach.”

Gwamanda allegations

The party filed its motion of no confidence against the mayor back in June, citing allegations he scammed residents out of funeral insurance investments through a ponzi scheme.

At the time, former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse accused Gwamanda of flouting the financial laws of the country, swindled and scammed members of the public.

“It is alleged that Cllr Kabelo Gwamanda, through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, scammed innocent residents into investing in a funeral/investment scheme. However, the investors were left hanging dry when it was time to claim their benefits,” said Phalatse in a statement.

‘Cheap politicking’

In response to the allegations, Al Jama-ah called on the DA 48 to retract the allegations it made against Gwamanda or face legal action.

Al Jama-ah said the DA should have gone straight to the police to report the mayor instead of sharing the allegations on social media.

“The mayor is a law-abiding citizen and it is in this breath that we would like to provide the DA with the address to the nearest police station in Hillbrow, seeing that they have confused social media for the actual police station,” it said.

The party slammed the allegations against Gwamanda as “unfounded, false and a calculated attempt to manipulate and interrupt the spheres of governance from delivering quality services to residents by attacking its strategic political head in the city”.

“We are disappointed at the level at which the DA in opposition, when defeated politically, resort to cheap politicking and a failed attempt to defame the character of the newly elected mayor even before he has stepped into his office,” it said.

FSCA investigates Gwamanda

Later that month, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) confirmed an investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and Gwamanda.

“This confirmation follows increased media interest in the matter. The investigation is currently ongoing, and as such no further details can be shared at this time. The FSCA emphasises that the existence of an investigation should not be construed as a statement or indication that any person has indeed contravened a financial sector law,” said the FSCA in a statement in June.

“The purpose of the investigation is to establish whether such a contravention has occurred. Once the investigation is concluded, the Authority will inform the public of the outcome of the matter.”