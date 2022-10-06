Joburg runner tackles first marathon to raise money for donkey sanctuary

Michel Bega

On Sunday next week, Joburg runner Tracey Joy Christie will line up at the start of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon to attempt her first marathon – and she will be running to save her ass.

Christie, who underwent spinal fusion surgery in 2010, is running the marathon to raise money for the Rest Ur Ass donkey sanctuary in Ruimsig.

“This all escalated very quickly for me. I wasn’t even running in January, so to be running a marathon by October is amazing, but it will be very tough,” she said.

The facility was founded by Lloreen le Roux in 2017, after witnessing some of the difficult working conditions donkeys experience, particularly in rural areas. Le Roux detailed a particularly traumatic experience she observed in 2016, “where a donkey was being beaten over the head with a stick” by a child.

The nonprofit houses 123 donkeys over four different premises across Gauteng and one in Limpopo. Le Roux said the sanctuary does not specifically seek to rescue donkeys, but rather provides a safe and loving space for the donkeys to retire.

“We receive the donkeys from the SPCA, Karoo Donkey Sanctuary, Society for Animals in Distress and members of the public who can no longer look after their donkeys,” she said.

“Some of these animals have not lived good lives. They are worked very hard – especially in the coal yards. Many of these donkeys arrive here broken.”

The donkeys are rehabilitated at the centre through vet care, professional farriers, quality food and within a safe space.

“But the most important thing is that every day they know they’re loved,” she says.

Le Roux estimates it costs R80 000 per month to run the sanctuary, particularly because of the high veterinary costs.

“The donkeys are counting on me,” said Christie. “Every time I see Le Roux taking another donkey to the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital, I think to myself: I’m going to be running for the rest of my life. “But I’ll run for the donkeys, no matter what.

“I’m having tags made that will tie into my shoe laces that will say ‘Rest ur Ass’, so when things get tough I’ll look down at my shoes and realise I can’t ‘rest my ass’. I must keep going!”

So far, Christie has raised R11 100 through her Cape Town Marathon initiative. Her goal is to raise R15 000.

Her marathon is self-funded so all monies raised will go to the sanctuary.

Visit the Rest ur Ass Donkey Sanctuary page on Facebook for more details.

– news@citizen.co.za