Dezemba drinks but no water for Joburg CBD and these areas this weekend

Joburg Water said the 72-hour diversion will enable improved service delivery for residents and water supply continuity.

Residents in central Johannesburg and nine surrounding areas will have a weekend without water after Joburg Water announced a planned maintenance shutdown.

According to the utility, the outage is set to last four days, beginning from Friday, 6 December, at 8pm until Monday, 9 December, at the same time.

During this time residents will have “no water” supply.

“[The] reason for the interruption is the installation of four new isolating valves at Hector Norris Pump Station as part of the ongoing upgrade project,” the utility’s notice of the outage read.

The utility further said the 72-hour diversion will enable improved service delivery for residents and a continuity of water supply.

Joburg Water planned maintenance: Affected areas

The utility assured residents that alternative water supply arrangements would be made for affected areas.

Residents in the following areas will be impacted by the water supply interruption:

Johannesburg CBD

Newtown

Selby

Jeppestown

Doornfontein

Forest Hill

Turffontein

Rosettenville

La Rochelle

Turf Club

All streets in these suburbs will be affected.

Orange Farm planned water disruption

Meanwhile, residents in region G of Joburg Water’s supply were alerted of planned maintenance in the area, with only Orange Farm extension 7 to be affected.

All streets in the affected township will experience low pressure to no water supply.

The interruption is set to begin on 11 December at 9am and will conclude on the same day at 4pm.

The utility said the reason for this interruption was to “lower and relocate [the] existing 75mm pipeline in Malefetsane Street”.

Areas affected by unplanned maintenance

Residents in Soweto, region D of the utility’s consumers were also alerted to an unplanned maintenance underway in the area.

In an update Joburg Water said repairs were done on Tuesday night, with water supply opened to some areas, with Green Village and Protea City starting to recover.

However, the utility on Wednesday also noted that the following areas in the region were still struggling with water supply:

Protea Glen extensions 1, 2, 3, and 4

Green Village

Dobsonville Gardens

“Johannesburg Water teams are on the ground investigation the matter further.”

Joburg Water could not disclose the duration of the interruption.

