Protest over water outages erupts in Protea Glen, Soweto

Motorists have been urged to take precautions amid a volatile protest in Protea Glen, south of Johannesburg.

The protest action erupted early on Wednesday morning and is already causing severe traffic disruptions in the area.

It is understood that residents are protesting over water outages.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla told The Citizen that officers are on the scene monitoring the protest.

“There’s purchase action in Protea Glen, Soweto, with Impala Road barricaded off to traffic between Protea Boulevard and Protea Glen Mall and R55 Main Road.

"It is understood that residents are protesting the over water outages in the area. Officers are en route and this protest is causing heavy delays and traffic disruptions in the area as motorists divert from the closure," Fihla said.

Alternate routes

Fihla has urged motorists to use alternative routes.

“Motorists can use George Saches and the N12 travelling through Zuurbekom, Protea Boulevard and Protea Glen off Laurie Road travelling through Luferhenf,” Fihla said.

Phumlamqashi protest

On Monday, Phumlamqashi residents barricaded roads with rocks, burning tyres and other debris over water cuts.

This was the second protest by the residents related to water cuts in the last two weeks.

Residents claim Joburg Water has not lived up to its commitment to restore the water supply to residents of Phumlamqashi.

Warning

Joburg Water warned residents of Phumlamqashi that it will not reconnect illegal connections in the informal settlement.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala stressed that Lenasia High-Level Reservoir has experienced a significant increase in water levels following a successful intervention to optimise water distribution in the area.

Shabalala said the Lenasia High-Level and Hospital Hill reservoirs, which had previously faced challenges in reaching optimal water levels, have now achieved a significant milestone in their operational performance.

