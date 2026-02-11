Joburg Water confirms strike over, but will water flow from taps?

The strike came as Joburg battles a widespread and escalating water crisis, with residents across the city 'effectively living under day zero conditions.'

Johannesburg Water confirmed that a strike by some of its workers over unpaid bonuses has ended.

This comes as the City of Johannesburg battles a widespread and escalating water crisis, with residents across the city “effectively living under day zero conditions.”

Protest ends

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Mbuza said restoring services remains a priority.

“Following constructive engagement, the unprotected SAWMU strike undertaken from Friday, 6 February 2026, has officially ended. Employees agreed to return to their workstations and resume normal operations with immediate effect.

“Johannesburg Water wishes to apologise for the inconvenience caused over the cause of the strike,” said Mabuza

The protest action led by workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) was deemed unprotected.

Water crisis

On Tuesday, The Citizen reported that WaterCAN said communities in Kensington, Emmarentia, Meldene, and many other areas fed by the Hursthill, Alexander Park, and Berea reservoirs continue to experience prolonged water outages lasting days and, in some cases, nearly 20 days.

“The situation is further compounded by what can be described as a balancing act of water supply among the President Park, Grand Central, and Eland reservoirs in Midrand, leaving residents with unstable, unpredictable access to water.”

WaterCAN said Johannesburg’s crisis, driven by infrastructure failure, poor planning and weak accountability, is no less severe.

Tensions

It warned that the breakdown in supply is now fuelling social tension at a community level.

“In several areas, residents queue for hours at water tankers, only to find supplies run out before everyone can collect water. Reports indicate that people are beginning to fight among themselves as some residents take far more water than others, leaving families, the elderly and children with nothing.

“When people are forced to compete for water, dignity collapses, and conflict becomes inevitable,” WaterCAN said. “This is a direct consequence of inadequate planning, erratic tanker deliveries and the absence of clear rules or oversight at distribution points.”

Johannesburg Water on Monday said its Central systems remain constrained due to poor incoming supply and increased demand.

