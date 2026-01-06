Smelly Joburg water contamination: Quality test results revealed

Residents reported a strong smell emanating from their tap water.

Concerns over “smelly” and contaminated water quality in parts of Johannesburg have been alleviated after Joburg Water confirmed that most samples now meet drinking water standards.

The utility issued an alert last week, 30 December 2025, about possible water contamination affecting Albertina Sisulu Road and surrounding streets (6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th avenues, as well as 10th Street) in the Joburg CBD and Bez Valley.

‘Strong smell’

This comes after residents reported a strong smell emanating from their tap water on Monday, 29 December 2025.

In an update on Monday, 5 January 2026, Johannesburg Water said the water is free of contamination.

“As part of the ongoing investigation and interventions, the most recent water quality test results show no detection of E. coli at any sampling points, confirming that there is currently no evidence of faecal contamination in the affected section of the network. From a public health perspective, the system is therefore considered clear of faecal pollution.

“However, tests do show elevated total coliform levels commonly found in soil. The presence of these organisms is not unusual under such conditions and can be effectively managed through optimal chlorination,” Johannesburg Water said.

Chlorine dosing

To address this, Johannesburg Water said it is boosting chlorine dosing where required, while ongoing monitoring and repeat sampling continue to track progress and ensure water quality meets SANS standards.

“With the current improvement trajectory in the water quality by the observed quality levels, it can be expected that normal supply could be restored within the next couple of days.

“At the moment, the initially impacted area remains isolated and inaccessible to the consumer until Johannesburg Water deems the systems fully safe for consumption,” Johannesburg Water said.

54-hour water outage

Meanwhile, Johannesburg residents will have to contend with limited or no water supply for three to five days in a 54-hour maintenance schedule.

The third leg of Rand Water’s planned maintenance on its systems is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, 6 January, at 4am until Thursday, 8 January, at 8am.

“This 54-hour maintenance will be undertaken to replace a certain isolation meter in the Rand [Water] bulk supply pipes. During this time, affected Johannesburg Water systems will decline until empty, which will result in poor pressure or no water,” Johannesburg Water said.

“Direct feeds will be affected by no water for the duration.”

Johannesburg Water said, upon completion of the maintenance work, impacted Johannesburg Water systems will take three to five days to fully recover.

