12-hour water cut to hit these Joburg areas this week, including prestigious school

An 8-hour power cut later this week will also hit a well-known prison.

Johannesburg Water announced that a section of Blue Hills would go without water for 12 hours on Wednesday as crews work to commission new infrastructure in the area.

According to the utility, the shutdown would begin at 9am on 29 July and run until 9pm that evening.

Joburg Water affected areas

The affected area fell under Region A and covered a wide stretch of Blue Hills, including extensions 21, 22, 53, 24, 71, 19, 17, 81, 76, 116, 117, 110, 15 and 32.

Johannesburg Water listed the following areas among the specific properties that would lose supply:

Blue Hills Agricultural Holdings

Sunlands Stables

Bridle Park Agricultural Holdings

Santa Maria

Saddle Brook Estate

Eaton Farm

America International School

All streets in these areas were said to be affected.

Explaining the reason behind the interruption, Joburg Water said the work was needed for the “commissioning of new water infrastructure”.

The utility further stated that customers could expect “no water for the duration of 12 hours” while the maintenance took place.

Joburg Water framed the disruption as ultimately serving residents’ long-term interests.

Alternative water supply

The utility said the shutdown would “improve service delivery and continuity of water supply” once the new infrastructure was operational.

To soften the impact on households and the school in the interim, Joburg Water arranged temporary supply points across the area.

Water tankers are set to be stationed at the Blue Hills Shopping Centre, at an engine garage on the R55, and at a Sasol garage on the corner of the R55 and Summit.

The utility cautioned, however, that these tankers were meant only as a contingency measure rather than a first resort.

Joburg Water noted that the tanker locations were there “for when the set/planned time on the shutdown notice is exceeded (24hrs),” at which point they could then be deployed to those points for customers to access.

City Power to cut electricity to seven areas, including a prison

Later in the week, City Power confirmed that a separate planned maintenance operation would leave several areas south of Johannesburg without electricity.

The power utility said the Eikenhof Substation would undergo essential network maintenance on Friday, 31 July 2026, with the outage running from 8am until 4pm.

The interruption falls under the Reuven Sub-District Centre in Region F.

The following areas are set to be affected:

Rispark

Southfork

Comptonville

Parts of Devland

The Johannesburg Prison

Naturena

Kibler Park

Alveda Park

Mayfield Park

City Power said the work formed part of its broader upkeep programme, stating that the interruption was “necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide a better service.”

City Power also warned residents in the affected suburbs to remain cautious throughout the outage period.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” the utility advised.

Acknowledging the disruption this would cause to households and businesses in the area, City Power apologised in advance for the inconvenience.