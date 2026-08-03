Eskom delivers decade‑best: Diesel zero, outages lowest in years

South Africa has now gone 441 consecutive days without load‑shedding since May 2025.

Eskom has delivered its best system performance in nearly a decade, cutting diesel use to zero for two consecutive weeks, slashing unplanned outages to their lowest in eight years, and recording a daily Energy Availability Factor (EAF) of 82.04% – the highest since 2017.

The utility said its operational recovery is firmly on track, reporting record system performance that has reduced reliance on costly diesel generation and strengthened energy security nationwide.

Diesel usage

Eskom said between 24 and 30 July, it did not use any diesel to support the grid – the second consecutive week without diesel expenditure.

“Year‑to‑date, diesel costs stand at R807.41 million, compared to R5.63 billion over the same period last year, representing an 85.67% reduction. This reflects improved generation performance and sufficient capacity to meet demand,” Eskom said.

EAF

At the same time, the utility recorded a daily Energy Availability Factor (EAF) of 82.04% on 26 July, the highest since 2017.

“More than 85% of the coal fleet is now operating at EAF levels between 73% and 97%. Compared to three years ago, Eskom’s EAF has improved by 11.8%, returning approximately 5.9GW of generating capacity to the grid.

Eskom said unplanned outages were also reduced to 4 562MW, the lowest level in eight years.

“This sustained improvement is reflected in the Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF), which significantly improved to 11.74% from 22.21% in the corresponding period last year,” Eskom noted.

Load reduction

Eskom added that its Load Reduction Eradication Programme continues to deliver tangible benefits to households.

“Six provinces are now load reduction‑free, with 1.196 million customers removed from schedules. This progress underscores the effectiveness of targeted network interventions and Eskom’s commitment to eliminating load reduction nationwide by 2027,” the statement said.

Load shedding

South Africa has now gone 441 consecutive days without load‑shedding since May 2025. Eskom confirmed demand was met 100% of the time between April and July this year, with available capacity exceeding winter peaks.

“Eskom remains on track to eliminate load reduction in a seventh province by October 2026, with nationwide eradication targeted for 2027,” the utility added.

The utility said the combination of reduced diesel reliance, improved fleet performance, and declining outages marks a turning point it its Generation Recovery Plan, offering both cost savings and greater reliability for South African households and businesses.