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City Power warns of planned power cuts in these areas of Johannesburg this week

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

12 August 2026

09:10 am

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City Power says maintenance work in Midrand and Roodepoort aims to reduce unplanned outages during winter.

City Power outages

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City Power has announced that scheduled maintenance work will affect electricity supply in parts of Johannesburg this week.

The utility said the interruptions were part of efforts to strengthen and stabilise the network ahead of increased winter demand.

Why the maintenance was needed

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the work targeted ageing infrastructure that needed regular servicing.

He explained that the interruptions were necessary to prevent bigger problems later.

“Planned maintenance is critical in ensuring that ageing infrastructure is serviced, faulty equipment is identified and replaced, and the risk of unplanned outages is reduced,” Mangena said.

According to Mangena, the timing of the work was linked to the added strain that cold weather placed on the grid.

“These activities also help protect the network during periods of increased demand, particularly during the winter season when colder weather places additional pressure on electricity infrastructure,” he said.

Areas affected by the outages

The first interruption was scheduled for Greenstone Hill Switching Station in Midrand on Wednesday, 12 August 2026, running from 09am until 5pm.

It was expected to affect Stone Close, Hereford Road, Stoneridge Drive and Emerald Boulevard.

A second outage was planned for the Strydom Street Switching Station in Roodepoort on Monday, 18 August 2026, affecting Strydom Street and parts of Witpoortjie, where essential breaker maintenance is scheduled.

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Safety advice for residents

Mangena urged customers to remain cautious throughout the outage period, warning that power could return without notice.

“Customers are advised to treat all electrical supply points as live at all times during the interruption period, as power supply may be restored earlier than anticipated,” he said.

He also recommended that residents disconnect electrical devices to prevent damage once supply resumed.

“Customers are also encouraged to unplug appliances during the outage to avoid possible damage when electricity supply is restored,” Mangena said.

The utility thanked residents for their patience.

“City Power acknowledges the disruption these planned interruptions may cause and appreciates the patience and cooperation of customers as the essential work is undertaken to improve the reliability of the electricity network,” Mangena said.

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