Joburg’s Pikitup launches weekend blitz to tackle mounting waste backlogs in these areas

Residents are being urged to join clean-up efforts in their neighbourhoods.

Johannesburg’s waste management utility has deployed teams across six depots this weekend to clear collection delays caused by protest action.

Pikitup, the City of Johannesburg’s waste management entity, rolled out an emergency weekend recovery plan running from 14 to 15 March 2026.

The operation focuses on areas serviced by the Randburg, Roodepoort, Central Camp, Midrand, Selby and Marlboro depots, all of which have experienced significant delays in recent days.

According to Pikitup spokesperson Anthony Selepe, teams at each of these depots will be working through the weekend without a break until services are normalised.

“Pikitup will be working over the weekend to implement a waste collection recovery plan aimed at normalising services in parts of the city affected by recent operational disruptions, including protest-related incidents,” Selepe said.

He added that residents wanting to know when their suburb is scheduled for collection should keep a close eye on Pikitup’s social media platforms and official website for area-specific updates throughout the weekend.

Overflow at Pikitup waste facilities being managed

Prior to the weekend recovery plan, residents had been advised to drop their waste off at Pikitup’s Integrated Waste Management Facilities.

However, the surge in people taking up that advice created an unintended consequence, with several of those facilities experiencing higher-than-usual volumes and temporary overflow.

Selepe acknowledged the strain this placed on the facilities but was quick to reassure residents that the situation was being handled.

“Pikitup is aware that this has resulted in increased volumes and temporary overflow at some of these facilities,” he said.

He stressed that the entity was not standing by idly. “The entity is actively managing the situation and implementing measures to ensure that waste is cleared, and facilities continue to operate effectively,” Selepe added.

ALSO READ: This is why Pikitup are slow to collect your bins

Cosmo City residents praised for stepping up after protest disruption

One of the more visible incidents underpinning the current backlogs occurred in Cosmo City, in the Randburg depot’s service area, where a group of protesters deliberately scattered waste along Africa Street to pressure Pikitup into hiring them.

Rather than waiting for official clean-up crews, local residents took matters into their own hands.

Selepe commended the community for their response. “Pikitup would like to commend the residents of Cosmo City for assisting in cleaning Africa Street after waste was deliberately scattered by a group of protesters seeking to forcefully demand employment from the entity,” he said.

He used the moment to call on other communities across Johannesburg to follow Cosmo City’s example.

“The entity encourages other communities across the city to work together with Pikitup in maintaining clean neighbourhoods while recovery operations are underway,” Selepe said.

Inner city clean-up campaign gets backing

On Friday, 13 March, the inner city saw its own clean-up push, this time with political leadership on the ground. Residents joined the Environment and Infrastructure Services Department MMC, Councillor Jack Sekwaila, for the High Impact Service Delivery Campaign, a targeted effort to address the backlog in the central areas of the city.

Selepe described the campaign as a demonstration of the kind of partnership between residents and the city that Pikitup hopes to see replicated elsewhere.

“Residents of the inner city, together with the Environment and Infrastructure Services Department MMC, Cllr Jack Sekwaila, participated in the High Impact Service Delivery Campaign, assisting with clean-up operations in the inner city,” he said.

He extended Pikitup’s gratitude to those who have remained patient during what has been a disruptive period for waste services.

“Pikitup reiterates its appreciation to residents for their patience and understanding during this period and assures them that the entity is doing everything possible to restore normal waste collection services,” Selepe said.

READ NEXT: What’s that smell? Here’s why Joburg stinks of ‘rotten eggs’ and why you should stay indoors