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Here are the 22 entities entrusted with R12.5 billion border upgrade projects

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By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

5 minute read

29 April 2026

07:52 am

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The entities will be tasked with upgrading six ports of entry controlling land movement in and out of neighboring countries.

South Africa to spent R12.5 billion on port of entry upgrades.

The Maseru port of entry. Picture: X / @TheBMA_SA

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Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber and the Border Management Authority (BMA) have announced a multi-billion project to upgrade six ports of entry along South Africa’s borders.

The targeted border posts handle 80% of trade and passenger flow in and out of the country, namely to and from Mozambique, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Botswana.

Schreiber stated on Tuesday that the project will cost R12.5 billion, with the BMA listing the entities entrusted with delivering the department’s ambitious vision.

Home Affairs wishes to modernise infrastructure, digitise processes, reduce turnaround times, increase surveillance and combat crime.

“For South Africans, this project means shorter queues, lower costs, and more reliable movement of goods. It means stronger protection against illegal immigration, illicit trade, and criminal activity,” stated Schreiber.

List of responsible entities

The following ports will be upgraded in a multi-year phased project that is due to begin late this year or early 2027.

“As the BMA, we have full confidence in them that they will deliver on these key national infrastructure projects within our border environment,” said BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato.

Here is a list of the companies entrusted with the work at each border post, operating together as part of either concessions or consortia.

One group, known as the Boabab Concession, will be managing two port upgrades.

Beitbridge

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  • Yakani group
  • Wendra Infraco
  • Matla Intergration
  • Tau Capital
  • Navigator Holding
  • Boabab Community Trust

Lebombo

  • Lexus Developments
  • Raubex
  • Exhantini Investments
  • Vulindlela Concessions
  • Harith General Partners

Oshoek

  • Yakani Group
  • Wendra Infraco
  • Matla Integration
  • Tau Capital
  • Navigator Holding
  • Boabab Community Trust

Maseru

  • Motseng Concessions
  • IDEAS Infrastructure
  • Crowie Concessions
  • Thebe SPV

Kopfontein

  • Tails Property Fund
  • Unik Civil and Construction Engineers
  • SSG Facilities

Ficksburg bridge

  • Imbani Projects
  • Reaga Infra Border Holdings
  • M and M Capital
  • Russet Trading and Investments

‘From vulnerability, to control’

Backed by the National Treasury, the South African Revenue Service and multiple departments, Schreiber called the project the “single biggest investment ever made” in the country’s borders.

“By redesigning our border posts around the latest world-class technology, embracing a Public-Private Partnership model, and adopting the one-stop border post concept, we are fundamentally redesigning how our borders operate.

“We are moving from fragmented, manual processes to integrated, digital systems. From duplication and delay to coordination and convenience. From vulnerability to control,” stated the minister.

He explained that streamlined border performance would have long-term benefits for the economy.

“Congestion, outdated infrastructure, and fragmented systems have slowed down trade and increased the cost of doing business.

“Studies estimate that even a 5% reduction in border clearance time can increase intra-regional exports by around 10%,” Schreiber said.

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