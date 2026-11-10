Here’s how much Johannesburg and Cape Town fine political parties for election poster ‘littering’

Political parties in Cape Town have until next Wednesday to remove election posters while those in Johannesburg will get an extended warning.

Election campaigns have moved from the streets to the boardrooms, but the posters are still cluttering streetlights and poles across major cities.

The Johannesburg and Cape Town municipalities this week reminded political parties of their responsibility to remove the eyesores within the stipulated timeframes.

The cities also have different fines for the parties, but both agree on why they need to be removed.

“Leaving campaign materials up indefinitely constitutes a form of public littering that makes the city unsightly, compromises road safety, and defaces municipal assets.

“Political parties are urged to demonstrate civic responsibility by proactively cleaning up the public spaces they utilised during the election campaign,” the Johannesburg municipality stated.

Fine for political poster clutter

The City of Cape Town (CoCT) said on Tuesday that it had distributed rules on posters and swivel banners before the elections.

The Cape municipality gave a hard deadline of 18 November, urging residents to report the relevant political parties if they see a poster after that date.

“Posters and banners that are not removed within this deadline will be removed by the city at the political party’s cost at R123.48 per poster or per banner, excluding VAT,” it stated.

Posters in Johannesburg will be in violation of section 28 of the municipality’s outdoor advertising by-laws if they are still up two weeks after the election.

However, transgressing parties will first be given a warning before being issued a fine by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department.

“If posters remain after this period, the council will issue a formal notification giving the relevant party a specified timeframe to clear them.

“The city will issue a prescribed penalty fee of R500 per poster directly to the non-compliant political party to recover removal costs,” the municipality stated.

“All election materials must be completely cleared within the legally prescribed grace period to ensure the city infrastructure remains free of clutter and aesthetic degradation.”