The next three years will show us just how significant a minority party can be

Place your bets! Which is going to be the first coalition to break down? My money’s on Mangaung in 18 months. But, while speculating, an important question arises. How much worse can a broken coalition be relative to what existed in Mangaung in the years prior?

If anything, the last three weeks of coalition negotiations have shown us that municipal leaders are actually able to talk and work hard for what they want. Granted, in this instance it was far from altruistic. However, even if motivated by holding positions of power, the skills are there.

Political capitalism may make coalitions better

It’s not like the need to beat the other parties goes away just because one is in a coalition with them. Just look at how the Torries bliksemed the Lib Dems after a mere one term of teamwork. Political capitalism may very well turn chaotic coalitions into something with more effective parts than what we’ve previously had.

That’s not to say that there won’t be any bad apples. This is South Africa and that much is inevitable. If the numbers are such that we can pick around them, we’re in store for some fresh fruit at least, rather than the entire rotten class we’ve been forced to get used to in many municipalities.

Of course I’m frightened by the idea that the guys implicated in bank looting could hold positions of power. But is it any more frightening than being led by the guys who have turned Cape Town into an icon of affordability in any currency other than the rand? Probably not.

The ANC has been spoiled for the better part of three decades because it’s been elected to rule on its own. So much so that the electorate has come to view single party governments as a norm. But if you look around you’ll realise that while it may have been the norm, it certainly wasn’t entirely effective.

Coalitions can be scary

Coalitions are scary because we haven’t experienced them in action at this level and to this extent. We also haven’t been given the best evidence that those in power can play nice with one another. Scarier still, looking at the kinds of portfolios the parties are gunning for, there’s less to suggest their intentions aren’t for self-interest.

None of that is too different from what you’ve had in the past. We’ve gone from self-interested fools running cities with their buddies to self-interested fools running cities with people they have to pretend to like. At least this way, they have to try do some good to distinguish themselves against their coalition partners and even the opposition.

If the last three weeks have taught us anything, it’s that minority parties really can run the show and the next three years will show us just how significant the size of a minority can be.

You’re looking at parties who struggle to put a deal together let alone keep it in place. Mix in some service delivery promises, greater scrutiny and budget pressure, you’re in for a wild time… and that’s before considering that you have to outperform your partners while still working for them.

More action, less bickering

No party is perfect and no party has all the tools necessary for running towns and cities. Combining parties may cause friction but will open a bigger chest of tools. Which will be the better solution? Time will tell.

All that we know now is that the die has been cast and the players must now get along and work to make our municipalities functional. That doesn’t happen with party bickering. It happens through robust discussion followed by action along a path of long term strategy.

Now if only these guys can apply the strategic skills displayed in coalition negotiations to something more meaningful to the electorate, please and thanks!