R6.1bn on public safety, R19m for firearms: What you need to know about Joburg’s security bill

Crime in the inner city has led to many businesses leaving and establishing operations in other areas.

Pickpocketing is rife in the Joburg city centre, especially near Carlton Centre. Picture: X

The City of Johannesburg has allocated R6.1 billion towards crime fighting efforts and public safety, said the MMC of Finance Dada Morero.

ALSO READ: Joburg Public Safety MMC responds to Usindiso report

During his budget speech on Tuesday, Morero said some of the money will go towards boosting crime fighting efforts in the inner city.

Plans to deal with crime in Joburg

Over the years businesses have moved out of the inner city because of increased levels of crime and pickpocketing.

According to Morero, the funds would also be used to deal with disasters such as the Bree Street explosion, issues of building compliance and inspection following issues of unsafe buildings in the CBD and boost the city’s response to fires and emergencies as well as protecting city properties.

“The operating budget allocation for 2024/25 of R6.1 billion, mainly funds the cost of human capital to implement programmes such as combating lawlessness through improved by-law and traffic enforcement,” Morero said.

ALSO READ: City Power want military to help fight cable theft crisis

The MMC said Public Safety is allocated a three-year capital budget of R157 million to help with the purchase of firearms and other essential equipment.

“Some of the key projects to be implemented include R9 million for standby generators for fire stations across the city; R19 million for firearms for recent recruits; and R42 million to continue with the Integrated Intelligence Operating Centre.”

Morero said R339.3 million has been set aside for Social Development’s operational programmes that include consistent support and uplifting of marginalised communities such as women, youth, pensioners, people with disabilities and the gay community.

Morero said programmes fighting drug and substance abuse would also be funded in this budget.

“Indeed, we are not leaving anyone behind,” Morero said.

The city was expected to spend a big chunk of its budget on replacing old infrastructure while maintaining existing one.

The budget is currently being debated.