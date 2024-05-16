Pikitup accused of ‘selling jobs for R5 000’: frustrated workers trash Johannesburg streets (VIDEO)

Here's why your refuse isn't being collected this week in Johannesburg, and why the streets seem a little more dirty.

Officials at Johannesburg refuse collection agency Pikitup have been accused of selling permanent jobs for R5 000 per position.

Refuse piled up and trash was strewn across Joburg streets, gates to dumping sites were reportedly locked, and workers allegedly threatened others as a strike gripped the city this week.

Bribes for jobs

A video circulating on social media shows frustrated workers believed to be contractors, explaining that the recruitment processes at the municipal entity were unfair.

They claim to be earning around R100 a day and accuse officials of hiring friends and family for permanent positions.

“We applied for these jobs but none of us were shortlisted. We demand to know what the criteria for shortlisting is,” said a Pikitup contract worker.

The workers claimed that they had taken the contract jobs in the hope that one day they will be permanent.

“We have families we want those jobs. We are tired of the bribes at Pilkitup,” said another worker.

Pikitup has not yet responded to the allegations, telling The Citizen it had noted our enquiry. Any update will be included once received.

WATCH: Protesting workers outside Pikitup offices in Johannesburg:

WATCH: Protesting workers outside Pikitup offices in Johannesburg are complaining about struggling to get permanent jobs & corruption. Workers are alleging that if they want to get a permanent job at Pikitup they have to pay a R5 000 bribe to officials



📹Supplied… pic.twitter.com/g34sKMvKxR — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) May 16, 2024

Joburg streets trashed

Workers embarked on a march to Pikitup on Wednesday to hand over a memorandum of grievances concerning outsourcing, remuneration, personal protective equipment and alleged corruption.

Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union (DEMAWUSA) general secretary Meshack Ntshaubeng told The Citizen workers were tired of being exploited.

“We are demanding the insourcing of contract workers and we are also demanding the banning of the tendering system within Pikitup. We are demanding the establishment of the employee-shared scheme for the staff to benefit from the work of the City,” he said.

Ntsubeng said the Pikitup had refused to accept DEMAWUSA’s memorandum accusing the union of not being recognized.

Ntsaubeng said the union would be taking the municipal entity to the labour court.

“The way forward is that we are going to file on Monday we will be in court and we will be arguing due diligence these contractors they have do not even have offices,” he said.

The Citizens understands that workers trashed the streets of the Johannesburg CBD on their way back from the march leaving most of the streets filled with garbage.

However, Ntsaubeng denied that DEMAWUSA members were responsible for trashing the streets.

“The issue of the rubbish is not our members it could be a rival union that wanted to smear us,” he said.