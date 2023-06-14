JRA CEO Tshepo Mahanuke dismissed over fake qualifications

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has dismissed its CEO Tshepo Mahanuke for presenting fake qualifications.

The board said that the termination came after Mahanuke failed to provide any counterevidence to the evidence of fraud found in his CV, which was provided to the JRA during his recruitment process.

“Given the serious nature and far-reaching ramifications of the matter at hand, coupled with the findings of a rigorous investigation and the failure of Mr. Mahanuke to respond to the charges levelled against him, the JRA Board resolved to immediately terminate Mr. Mahanuke’s employment with the Johannesburg Roads Agency,” said Charles Cilliers, the JRA Board chairperson.

“The decision to terminate Mr. Mahanuke’s employment at the JRA complies with the Labour Relations Act, Schedule 8- Code of Good Practice on Dismissal, the relevant Case Law, and also considers the severe legal costs already incurred thus far.”

The board said Mahanuke has, in the interim, been granted seven days to appeal the decision of the termination of his employment and has until Friday to do so.

Qualifications

Questions around Mahanuke’s credentials came in the spotlight after Daily Maverick reported that the JRA CEO claimed to have a Harvard master’s degree that doesn’t exist.

According to Daily Maverick, the JRA CEO’s honorary doctorate from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors could be bought for a small “support honorarium” and that his master’s degree in competitive intelligence from ACI College is not actually offered at Harvard Business School.

‘Not true’

Mahanuke argued that these allegations were false and said he believed he was the right man for the job.

“That is not correct, I have a degree, let us start with a national diploma in mechanical engineering, bachelor’s degree in operations management from Vaal University of Technology. I have seen the allegations and that information is not true. I have a degree and it’s actually even plugged online,” he told 702 last year.

