Judiciary in the dock as corruption cases engulf senior judges

South Africa’s judiciary is under intense scrutiny following a string of corruption charges, misconduct findings and possible impeachments involving senior judges.

Last month, High Court in Johannesburg Judge Portia Dipuo Phahlane was arrested on corruption and money‑laundering charges.

She allegedly accepted more than R2 million in bribes from Michael Sandlana during the succession battle in the International Pentecostal Holiness Church, a case she presided over.

Her arrest coincides with the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is probing allegations of judicial capture by criminal networks working with senior officials, including judges.

Elsewhere, Limpopo High Court in Polokwane Judge President George Phatudi was reprimanded by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal for failing to recuse himself from a case involving a former client.

The tribunal found this breached the judicial code of conduct, raising questions about impartiality.

Judge Nana Makhubele also faces possible impeachment after the Judicial Service Commission found her guilty of gross misconduct.

Parliament’s justice committee is deliberating on her case. The findings relate to her acceptance of an appointment as chair of the interim board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa after becoming a judge in January 2018.

Her conduct during her tenure at Prasa was deemed dishonourable and unbecoming of judicial office.

Crisis of confidence in the judiciary

The growing list of judges facing criminal charges, disciplinary reprimands and impeachment proceedings has triggered debate about accountability and public trust in the courts.

KwaZulu‑Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has publicly linked corruption and judicial impropriety, prompting the establishment of the Madlanga commission.

These developments highlight a crisis of confidence in the judiciary.

While many judges continue to serve with integrity, the scandals surrounding senior figures risk eroding faith in the justice system.

The outcome of ongoing inquiries and disciplinary processes will be critical in determining whether accountability can be restored and whether the judiciary can reaffirm its role as a cornerstone of democracy.

