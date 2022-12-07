Jukskei River tragedy: Prophet disappears as search for bodies continue

Faizel Patel

As Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) continue to search for more bodies on day five of the Jukskei River tragedy, the so-called prophet who led the group of worshippers has gone missing and is nowhere to be found.

Search and rescue efforts were again halted on Tuesday after heavy downpours lashed parts of Gauteng prompting EMS teams to be on high alert.

Bodies recovered

So far emergency services have recovered 14 bodies from the river while four are still unaccounted for after congregants were caught in a strong current during the religious baptism ceremony at the weekend.

A three-year-old was among those confirmed dead after a storm caused water levels to rise suddenly.

Where is the prophet?

While most of the bodies have been recovered from the Jukskei River and the families of the deceased grieve their loss, the church leader who presided over the baptism and survived the tragedy with the help of his congregants has reportedly gone missing.

According to the Sowetan, Kind Kupe, a Zimbabwean national popularly known as “Mvundla” – his clan name, was last seen on Saturday in Alexandra, after the tragic accident.

Kupe’s wife said she last saw her husband on Saturday, when he left with his clients.

“I pray that he is fine wherever he is. I have been trying to find him. I have gone to the fire station where people were identifying their loved ones hoping to find him and others that I know. He is not there,” she told the paper.

Rituals

According to a resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Kupe had unusual rituals at his rented home in Alexandra.

“It involved him smearing a concoction of milk and white eggs on his followers and then washing it off with river water.”

It’s unclear whether the pastor will face any criminal charges if and when he is found.

Search and rescue continues

Meanwhile Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the search for more bodies will continue along the Jukskei River.

“Various teams will be dispatched along the Jukskei River stream to continue with the search. Yesterday, we didn’t recover any bodies along the stream.”

“However, we did have feedback from one of the three families who confirmed that their loved one is still missing. So, we have a reason to still continue the search for their loved one so that we can be able to assist them to find closure,” Mulaudzi said.

Search of Church congregants continues this afternoon along Juskei river stream, no bodies recovered at this stage #Day4 pic.twitter.com/8HXc8y96MS— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) December 6, 2022

