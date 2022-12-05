Gauteng grade 6 pupil dies during school trip to resort

Faizel Patel

The Gauteng Education has expressed sadness at the death of a Grade 6 pupil who passed away during a school trip.

The learner was from Refalotse Primary School in Winterveld, Pretoria.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the incident happened at a resort.

Drowning

“According to information at our disposal, Grade 6 learners, accompanied by teachers and some parents, travelled to a resort on Friday morning for a school trip. Upon arrival, learners were assembled for a formal ceremony and proceeded to have lunch thereafter.

“After lunch, the learners changed into their swimwear to go play at the swimming pools under the supervision of educators and parents,” Mabona said.

Mabona added that it is alleged that educators and parents were later alerted of a pupil who was unresponsive in one of the swimming pools.

“The educators are reported to have immediately removed the learner from the swimming pool and tried to resuscitate him while waiting for emergency services and police to respond accordingly. Unfortunately, the learner was certified dead by paramedics upon their arrival.”

Investigations

Mabona said police are investigating circumstances surrounding the incident.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department is saddened by the tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of one of our learners. We extend our deepest condolences to the learner’s family and the school community at large.”

Chiloane is expected to visit the school on Tuesday.

Jukskei River drownings

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Services said the search for more bodies that were swept away along the Jukskei River is continuing.

Members of a church group were swept away during a flash flood on Saturday, while they were conducting a baptism ritual in the river.

12 bodies were recovered on Sunday, adding to the initial two that were found on the day of the incident, bringing the total up to 14.

