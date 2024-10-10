‘It’s political speak’ – Malema says he does not want to engage in public spat with Naledi Pandor

Malema says he has moved on from Pandor's demand for a retraction. 'If she wants to pursue it, that's her issue.'

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his allegations against former international relations minister Naledi Pandor were just “political speak”.

Speaking on SABC News’ Face the Nation last month, Malema claimed many more high-profile individuals were involved in the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank scandal.

VBS was declared insolvent and bankrupt in 2018 after nearly R2.3 billion was looted from its coffers.

In addition to former president Jacob Zuma, who received a loan from the bank, Malema mentioned Pandor, saying: “She was there”.

“Naledi Pandor was also in the VBS bond or something, yes she was there. They’re your darlings, you’ll never know their names,” said Malema.

“You know the names of those you don’t like, to demonstrate there is no principle. Many names are there, this is just used to blackmail people. When they try to speak, they’re threatened with things about them.”

Pandor demands answers from Malema

The former minister slammed Malema’s comments as “baseless” and demanded an explanation.

“I unequivocally deny ever receiving such a bond and challenge Mr Malema to publicly present the evidence supporting this falsehood. Should he fail to do so, I demand a public apology for not only lying about me but also tarnishing my reputation,” said Pandor.

“As a leader of a political party represented in Parliament, I am deeply disappointed by Mr Malema’s dishonesty. It is appalling that he would resort to such low tactics in an attempt to damage my good name.”

‘Just political speak’

During his party’s media briefing on Thursday, Malema downplayed his allegations against Pandor, saying they were just “political speak”.

According to the EFF leader, “political speak” is protected by the constitution and people should not be quick to send demand letters.

He, however, acknowledged Pandor as a respected politician.

“I was making a political engagement in that interview. It’s political speak. I raised her name and she clarified those things that she has never been involved in those things,” said Malema.

“She wrote a letter to me to ask for a retraction, then I said: ‘Look, it is a political engagement, I respect you so much and I accepted the explanation you have given.’

“I don’t intend to pursue that line because there is now more clarity on what transpired and I have sent that letter [to her].

“I don’t want to engage with her in a public spat. She is one of the most respectable former ministers of our country, who was at the forefront of fighting the struggle for the total liberation of Palestine.

“Why do you want to go into confrontation with such a person? I did not say that to negatively impact her image. I was engaged in a political engagement.”

Malema: ‘I don’t want to fight’

According to Malema, Pandor was not having it, as she wrote back and told him he was wrong.

“I’m not involved in the way you’re describing it, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Pandor’s letter was quoted by Malema.

The EFF leader said he had moved on from the issue.

“We can’t, when we’re engaged in political speech, always be threatening each other with letters. I’ve written back and said ‘I don’t want to fight with a minister’. If she wants to pursue it, that’s her issue, But I’m not in that space anymore.”

In 2022, Malema filed papers with the Equality Court demanding that Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene retract and apologise for calling him a cockroach on TV.

Kunene was responding to Malema’s “pantiti” comments against PA leaders.

The court eventually found in his favour.