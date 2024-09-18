Malema must prove his claims or publicly apologise, says Naledi Pandor

The former minister has denied receiving a loan from VBS.

Former minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor has called on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to prove his claims against her.

Should he fail to produce the evidence, he must publicly apologise.

Speaking on SABC News’s Face the Nation on Tuesday, Malema said there were many other people involved in the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank scandal.

VBS was declared insolvent and bankrupt in 2018 after nearly R2.3 billion was looted from its coffers.

Malema: Zuma ‘paid back’

Among those who have had to repay a loan taken from the bank is former president Jacob Zuma.

“Jacob Zuma paid back the money. Zuma also paid the VBS, if he did, a bond, which he got,” said Malema.

However, in March, the First National Bank halted outgoing payments from Zuma’s bank account, following an order from the High Court (KZN Division).

This after the former president fell behind on payments for the R7.8 million loan he took out in 2016, from the bank.

“FNB was instructed by the High Court to place a hold on outgoing payments from President Zuma’s FNB account,” the bank said at the time.

“This instruction from the court results from the process currently being managed by the VBS Bank liquidators, and FNB was legally required to comply. President Zuma’s recourse now lies with the courts and VBS liquidators.”

‘Naledi Pandor was there’

Malema further mentioned Pandor and said, “She was there”.

“Naledi Pandor was also in the VBS bond or something, yes she was there. They’re your darlings, you’ll never know their names.

“You know the names of those you don’t like, to demonstrate there is no principle. Many names are there, this is just used to blackmail people. When they try to speak, they’re threatened with things about them,” said the EFF leader.

Pandor: ‘Prove your claims or apologise’

The former minister has now come out guns blazing, demanding an apology from the EFF leader. She slammed Malema’s comments as “baseless”.

“I unequivocally deny ever receiving such a bond and challenge Mr Malema to publicly present the evidence supporting this falsehood. Should he fail to do so, I demand a public apology for not only lying about me but also tarnishing my reputation,” said Pandor.

“As a leader of a political party represented in Parliament, I am deeply disappointed by Mr Malema’s dishonesty. It is appalling that he would resort to such low tactics in an attempt to damage my good name.”