JUST IN: Justice minister Kubayi suspends DG Doc Mashabane

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has announced that she has suspended the department’s director-general Doc Mashabane.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, after the Madlanga commission postponement, the minister said, Mashabane was notified of the end of his contract on Friday.

She further added that no new date has been set for the Madlanga Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. This comes after the commission announced on Tuesday that its start has been delayed.

This a developing story.