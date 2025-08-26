WATCH: Sibiya eagerly waiting to clear his name after Masemola’s allegations

Sibiya is expected to challenge his boss, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola’s decision to place him on leave of absence.

Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, says he is eagerly waiting to clear his name.

A court battle is looming as Sibiya is expected to challenge his boss, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola’s decision to place him on leave of absence pending an investigation.

Delay

However, the matter was delayed on Tuesday after Sibiya filed an interlocutory affidavit for the matter to be heard before a full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Masemola placed Sibiya on a leave of absence in July, following a series of explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi earlier in that month.

Suspension

Sibiya is contesting his suspension, maintaining his innocence and claiming that Masemola’s decision was both unlawful and procedurally flawed.

“Even if you perhaps feel that I could be involved in something, there are processes, there are laws to be followed, we don’t just act nilly willy.

“It is for the judge at the ultimate end to finally say whether I’m guilty or not. But I can safely tell you that I’m actually waiting for a positive outcome. I do know that I am not involved in any wrongdoing and will be cleared.”

No interference

Sibiya denied he was involved in the disbanding of the Political Killings Task Team.

“I never interfered.

“In [the] whole system it can’t be that I’m the only one who interfered, who did this and that, over and above the many people that are in the system with a matter that has been handled since January, with a lot of feedback being given, meetings being held, going in an out of Parliament discussing the same matter.

“Now, how do you then pin it on one individual?”

Saps support

Sibiya did not want to be drawn into other parties that have been implicated in corruption, whether Masemola actually supported them with their legal fees, and whether this was an indictment of Saps after stating in his papers that he had not received the same support.

“May I be spared in responding to that? As I said, I don’t want to enter into this discussion at this point. My lawyers are better placed to argue that in court.”

A date for the rescheduled matter has yet to be set.

Allegations

Mkhwanazi accused Sibiya of being a “criminal” and doing police minister Senzo Mchunu’s bidding.

He is also accused of executing instructions from Mchunu to disband the task team, allegedly to protect criminal syndicates.

Sibiya is demanding to return to work after giving Masemola a deadline to reverse his decision to place him on suspension.

He argues that Masemola failed to follow the proper disciplinary regulations by suspending him without first allowing him an opportunity to make representations.

Sibiya also claims that Masemola’s decision was based on “untested allegations” from Mkhwanazi, and that his boss is biased, having acted as both a “complainant and decision-maker”.

