Six dead in Johannesburg building collapse

Emergency teams search for survivors as multiple people remain trapped under rubble in Ormonde.

Six people reportedly died in a building collapse in the south of Johannesburg, as emergency management teams conduct rescue operations.

City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) are on the scene at 6 Amethyst Business Park, Amethyst Road in Ormonde, responding to a building collapse.

Rescue operations are underway, prioritising search and rescue, according to EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo. The EMS is also securing the scene to make sure that all affected people are safe.

Six dead in Ormonde building collapse – EMS

“At this time, the cause of the collapse has not yet been determined. A complete assessment is being conducted and additional resources have been mobilised to support response efforts,” Khumalo said.

Joburg MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku is also on the scene, where he confirmed to the media that four people died and five people were missing.

ALSO READ: Doornfontein explosion: Mystery flammable liquid tanks and cylinders found [VIDEO]

He said two people were trapped, with one on top of another and a third person was critically trapped.

“The leg is trapped, so they had to call a doctor so that they can check if they are going to amputate the leg or not,” the MMC told the media.

Shortly after the MMC spoke to the media, the EMS confirmed that six people had died. Two people were initially trapped; one has been rescued, and three remain unaccounted for as the operations continue.

Public urged to avoid scene

EMS has urged members of the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to operate safely and efficiently.

The EMS will provide an update as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ: City Power rules out transformer explosion as reason for Joburg building collapse

Media Statement



Building Collapse at Amethyst Business Park



The MMC Public safety , Dr Mgcini Tshwaku , is deeply saddened by the tragic collapse of the first-floor concrete slab in a two-storey building at Amethyst Business Park earlier today. Our thoughts and prayers are… pic.twitter.com/BOaE9QulsM — COJ People’s MMC Public Safety (@PublicSafetyMMC) March 2, 2026

In a statement issued just before 5pm, Tshwaku said a first-floor concrete slab in a two-storey building collapsed earlier on Monday.

“According to preliminary reports, the concrete slab dividing the structure into two storeys caved in and collapsed, leading to significant structural failure,” the MMC said.

Tshwaku said the cause of the collapse remains undetermined as emergency services’ primary focus is rescuing the trapped survivors and locating the missing people.

Cause of collapses unknown

A thorough investigation will commence once all individuals are accounted for.

“The rapid and coordinated response from both public and private emergency services is commendable, including paramedics, firefighters and search and rescue teams,” the MMC said.

ALSO READ: No load shedding, but severe weather impacting Eskom networks nationwide

“Their dedication and professionalism in the face of this crisis are exemplary.”

He added that the rescue operation teams will continue working around the clock to make sure everyone is located and that the site is secure.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and all those affected by this devastating incident,” Tshwaku said.

*This is a developing story.