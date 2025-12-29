No load shedding, but severe weather impacting Eskom networks nationwide

Eskom said ongoing adverse weather, persisting daily through the festive season, has led to a sharp increase in faults.

While Eskom has managed to keep load shedding in check, severe weather conditions have affected the utility’s ability to supply power in several provinces.

Eskom said ongoing adverse weather, persisting daily through the festive season, has led to a sharp increase in faults across Eskom’s supply areas nationwide.

“While major disruptions in the Eastern Cape have largely been addressed, the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Limpopo and Free State provinces remain severely affected,” Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.

“Eskom teams are on the ground repairing damaged infrastructure to restore supply in affected communities, including Tzaneen and Mashashane in Limpopo.”

Response times

Mokwena said these conditions are significantly straining response times, particularly in areas where access is restricted by flooding, damaged infrastructure, or unsafe terrain.

“Despite these challenges, Eskom teams are working around the clock to restore supply safely and as quickly as possible. We sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding of customers during this holiday period.”

Mall ceiling collapse

The severe weather conditions have not only affected Eskom’s operations but also affected building infrastructure, including shopping centres.

On Saturday, shoppers were left shocked and panicked after heavy rain caused a partial ceiling collapse at the Northgate Shopping Centre in Johannesburg.

In a video widely circulated on social media on Saturday, water is seen flooding the mall’s floor before a heavy downpour breaks the ceiling, resembling a raging waterfall.

Shoppers screamed when the ceiling caved in, and water rushed across the floor.

Bad weather

Northgate Shopping Centre confirmed that an incident took place at the centre following heavy rainfall in the area.

“No injuries were reported, and all affected areas were immediately secured and cordoned off as a precautionary measure. The centre remains open and trading as normal.”

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in the central and southern parts of Limpopo, escarpment and Highveld of Mpumalanga, the extreme eastern parts of both the Free State and North West, northern parts of Gauteng and the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

