JUST IN: Phalatse can’t catch a break; court strikes case off the roll

Narissa Subramoney

It’s curtains for Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, whose urgent interdict to stop the meeting to remove her from the office being struck off the court roll.

It’s understood the court’s decision was because the sitting had already convened before the matter could be heard in front of a judge.

Despite pleas to Joburg residents from its mayor to keep her job, Phalatse had been ousted earlier on Friday morning, with 139 councillors voting to support her removal.

Newly elected Speaker Colleen Makhubele convened the sitting. Makhubele presided over a chaotic sitting with numerous interruptions and points of order.

But Makhubele ignored the disruptions and proceeded with the house business of the day, passing the motion to remove Phalatse.

The IFP abstained from the vote, and Makhubela has since allowed for a caucus break before forging ahead with voting in a new mayor.

So far, ANC regional chairperson Dada Morero is tipped as the City’s next mayor.

