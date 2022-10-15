Marizka Coetzer
15 Oct 2022
Kempton Park Hospital: Premises abandoned more than two decades ago

Potgieter said the hospital’s name was officially changed to Kyalami Provincial Hospital in 1997.

Kempton Park Hospital abandoned
Photo: Kempton Express
Former employees are shocked by the state of the Kempton Park hospital after it was abandoned more than two decades ago. Petro Potgieter worked there from 1990 until 2000. “Most of the staff were gone by mid-1998,” she said. “There were six of us left, two in the records department where patient files were kept. They had to pack them in boxes. “There were two others who had to learn to transfer staff to [other] institutions and handle enquiries, while I did finance and procurement, paid bills and did furniture inventories.” Potgieter said most of the equipment was transferred to...