Kempton Park Hospital: Premises abandoned more than two decades ago

Former employees are shocked by the state of the Kempton Park hospital after it was abandoned more than two decades ago.

Petro Potgieter worked there from 1990 until 2000. “Most of the staff were gone by mid-1998,” she said.

“There were six of us left, two in the records department where patient files were kept. They had to pack them in boxes.

“There were two others who had to learn to transfer staff to [other] institutions and handle enquiries, while I did finance and procurement, paid bills and did furniture inventories.”

Potgieter said most of the equipment was transferred to other hospitals. She said by the end of 2000, the condition of the hospital had deteriorated further.

“There was no water in the taps or toilets. “I contacted the department for a transfer to Dunswart. I often went back to look for documents, especially proof of births,” she said.

Potgieter said the hospital’s name was officially changed to Kyalami Provincial Hospital in 1997. “In 2010, the department started to store old redundant furniture there.

“That’s why there’s furniture everywhere,” she said. “According to the archive process, it was in storage for seven years but left there because they didn’t want to incur costs.”

Natascha Breed also worked there before it mysteriously closed and said the members of staff were one big family.

“Everyone got along and treated each other with respect. From the cleaners to the management. “The people who worked there were and are all caring people.

Always friendly and willing to help. They always put the patient first,” she said. “I started at the reception in September 1990 and will never forget Matron Bester’s words.

“She said the reception is the cream of the hospital, so always be friendly and considerate. “It always stuck with me to strive for [that] everywhere I went,” she said.

