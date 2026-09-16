Kempton Park Serial Killer: Social Development offers counselling to Moselakgomo family

Elizabeth's body was discovered on Monday after she went missing during a jog last week.

Social Development Minister Dina Pule has visited the family of 38-year-old runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, pledging her department’s assistance to the family.

Elizabeth’s body was discovered on Monday after she went missing during a jog last week. She is one of several women killed in the Kempton Park area in recent months, which has sparked concerns of a possible serial killer in Ekurhuleni.

Pule said women must be able to exercise, travel, work, and participate in community life without fearing for their safety.

“The death of any woman under such tragic circumstances is deeply distressing. Our hearts go out especially to Elizabeth’s young daughter, who has suffered an unimaginable loss

“No child should have to endure the trauma of losing a parent in this manner.

We must surround her and the entire family with the care, compassion and support they need as they navigate this painful period,” the minister added.

Offered support

The department has offered the family psychosocial support, trauma counselling, and other services.

It is mandated to provide these services following incidents of trauma, and these will also be given to the families of other victims killed in recent months.

“The continued loss of women to violence is a painful reminder that addressing gender-based violence and femicide requires everyone in society to act,” the minister said.

Are police capable of finding the killer?

Meanwhile, Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia has reassured the nation that a high-level, multi-disciplinary team tasked with investigating the killings has the expertise needed

“The team is in place, and I can give you the assurance, based on past experience, that when it comes to such situations, the South African Police Service has the experience, the high-level expertise, to investigate cases of this kind.”