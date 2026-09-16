Disabled People SA says Majodina must go now over insult to disabled man

Majodina apologised after video showed her shouting expletive at man, saying she reacted after being subjected to profane language.

After what was more an explanation than an apology for swearing at a disabled man, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina is not off the hook as far as Disabled People South Africa (DPSA) are concerned – they want her fired.

In a video circulated on social media, Majodina can be heard swearing at the man while ordering him to leave the community hall at Kouga municipality, Eastern Cape. She allegedly shouted: “Jou ma se p*es.”

Majodina apologised after shouting at disabled man

Majodina said yesterday she responded after a resident swore at her while he was being removed from the venue.

Majodina was accused of trying to hijack an official government gathering to campaign for the ANC, which upset some of those present.

“In the heat of the moment, I reacted after being subjected to profane language,” she said.

Majodina said that outbursts are part of the human experience and expressed regret for her behaviour.

“I sincerely apologise to the people of Kouga and to all South Africans,” she said.

“I also appeal to members of the public that, even when engagements become difficult, or emotions run high, we must strive to maintain reciprocal respect and ensure that our interactions remain constructive.”

DPSA says apology not enough

DPSA national chair Patrick Mahlakoane said the organisation was not satisfied by Majodina’s statement.

“We will write to South African Human Rights Commission. We need to protect persons with disabilities from any form of abuse. We actually want her to be fired for what she did even if she did claim to apologise,” he said. Mahlakoane said they were disturbed by the incident.

“The rights of persons with disabilities are protected by the constitution of South Africa and by the country’s commitment to equality, human dignity and non-discrimination,” he said.

“Public office bearers have a particular responsibility to uphold these principles.”

Mahlakoane recently accused political parties of excluding people with disabilities as the upcoming elections approach.

He said the organisation was outraged and concerned about the continued marginalisation of people with disabilities.

Organisation outraged and concerned about continued marginalisation

“South Africa’s democracy cannot be sustained while people with disabilities are excluded from meaningful participation and are not at the centre of the national and local developmental agenda,” he said.

The Majodina incident came just weeks after Joburg mayor Dada Morero faced criticism for swearing at a Tshepisong township resident during a community engagement.

The argument reportedly began when an elderly resident repeatedly accused Morero of corruption. The mayor became angry and told the man that, despite his age, he was talking rubbish.

Reputation expert Tshepo Matseba said there was a need to train public representatives to handle confrontational situations.

Matseba said the ANC’s condemnation of both the Morero and Majodina incidents was important because it established that such conduct was inconsistent with the standard expected of public representatives.

“But from a reputation and trust perspective, condemnation after the fact is not enough. These incidents point to a broader leadership risk: public representatives operate in highly frustrated communities where confrontation, criticism and even provocation are inevitable,” Matseba said.

Leaders must have emotional maturity, restraint and empathy

He said the greater responsibility, therefore, rested with leaders to demonstrate emotional maturity, restraint and empathy under pressure.

Citizens, Matseba said, would judge parties not only by what they said, but by how their leaders behaved when confronted by the very people they had been elected to serve.

Majodina did take some accountability for her reaction.

“I take responsibility for my conduct and regret responding by using the same words directed at me.”