Knysna High rocked by racism row after pupil uses K word in viral video

A Knysna High School has come under heavy criticism after a disturbing video surfaced showing a coloured pupil hurling the K-word at black pupils who were singing.

In the video, black pupils can be seen singing when the camera pans to a coloured pupil who first rolls her eye and then utters the K word.

The incident occurred last week.

‘Deeply hurtful’

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the video was deeply hurtful and did not reflect the school’s values.

Hammond said an investigation had been launched and a disciplinary hearing would follow, adding that counselling support had been offered to affected pupils.

Actions condemned

In an assembly to address the matter, the school management condemned the actions of the learners and acknowledged the hurt that it had caused.

“Racial prejudice and discrimination have no place in any of our schools. The school will now address the matter in terms of the necessary disciplinary procedures and restorative measures,” Hammond said.

Investigations

Knysna High School has launched an investigation to identify all involved parties, including the student who recorded and disseminated the video.

In a statement, Knysna High School principal Mark Mosdell said the school is in contact with the Western Cape Education Department and the MEC for Education David Maynier’s office to ensure that the matter is dealt with correctly.

“I would like to reiterate what I said at the assembly. The school does not tolerate this type of behaviour, and we strongly condemn all acts of racism. We respect the dignity of all of our learners and hold to our values that provide us guidance through difficult situations.

“I request that all learners try to remove themselves from the toxic, binary conversations that occur on social media platforms. People are more complex than what social media posts would have us believe, Modell said.

SGB

Mosdell said once the investigation concludes, the case will be passed to the School Governing Body for an official hearing.

He said the focus will be on corrective actions aimed at guiding students towards better decision-making in the future.

Mosdell urged the Grade 12s to put their keyboards away and focus on the upcoming preliminary exams.

