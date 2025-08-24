WATCH: Gertrude Shope knew of corruption that dragged down ANC leaders ‘morality’ – Pandor

Pandor said Shope would have been dismayed by corruption and declining ANC values.

Former International Relations Minister and ANC veteran Dr Naledi Pandor said the late former ANC Women’s League president Gertrude Shope knew of the corruption that had dragged down ANC leaders “morality.”

Pandor made the remarks during the Gertrude Shope Memorial lecture at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria North on Sunday.

Ma Shope

Getrude Shope, also known as Ma Shope, died on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the age of 99.

Shope was a uMkhonto weSizwe leader and the first president of the ANC Women’s League following its relaunch in 1991. She also served on the ANC national executive, among many other roles she held in politics.

‘Dismayed’

Pandor said Shope would have been dismayed by corruption and declining ANC values at home, while also condemning Israel’s disregard for international law, noting Shope’s lifelong belief in global solidarity.

She said Shope was a keen observer of the country’s progress and was aware of the ANC’s decline.

“Sadly, she also knew of the corruption that had dragged the revolutionary morality of our leaders down. She was aware of our failures at the local government level and of the inadequate capacity to serve, which is prevalent in our public service.

“She was keenly aware of the decline of her beloved organisation, the African National Congress, decline, not just in electoral outcomes, but also in the ability to maintain the essential character of the ANC, as a leader of society and as a reflection of political values that constitute commitment to serve the people,” Pandor said.

ANC leaders

Pandor said Shope was also worried about those who placed themselves before the ANC.

“She was probably very worried about leaders who placed themselves above the organisation and peck away at revolutionary traditions.”

Pandor said the ANC must know the needs of the people. “We have lost the glory. We need the renewal.”

National dialogue

Pandor added that Shope would have embraced the National Dialogue.

“She would have welcomed the initiative of a national dialogue as a step towards strengthening social cohesion and as a platform for creating a foundation for unity of purpose and shared resolve among all South Africans.

“Mam Shope understood the complexities of leadership and continued to offer sage advice on our democracy very late into her well-lived life. She never said, ‘I am now old, I am tired, I have nothing to say.’ She was active right until the end, active and aware,” Pandor said.

Israel

Pandor said Shope would have also been appalled at Israel’s crimes against humanity, adding that she fought for equality in society and for the emancipation of women.

“The accolades that are recorded about Ma Gertrude Shope indicate her humble beginnings and her maturing into becoming a national leader in South Africa. She stood up courageously to combat apartheid, mirroring the women of Gaza in her determination never to give up fighting for freedom and justice, and in her lasting contribution to ensuring women and all the oppressed in South Africa enjoy peace and democracy.”

Pandor also called for decisive intervention in addressing crime in South Africa.

