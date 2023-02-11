Kruger National Park: Camps closed due to flooding

Citizen Reporter

Some of the camps and roads in the southern part of the Kruger National Park (KNP) remained temporarily closed yesterday due to the recent heavy rain.

South African National Parks (SANParks) has advised guests not to use any gravel roads and to stay on the tar. Guests are further advised not to open or travel on any roads which have been closed and not to cross any low water bridges as the dangers of being washed away remain high.

Floods

“There are currently four camps badly affected by the floods, Lower Sabie, Crocodile Bridge, Biyamiti and Talamati, and they are currently not accessible,” said Hein Grobler, KNP’s acting general manager: commercial operations management.

“Guests arriving at Talamati today have been moved to Satara. Management is in constant communications with guests inside these camps about the situation.

“No threat or danger to lives has been experienced in the park and we will try our best to continue to keep all our guests in the affected camps safe.”

Technical services, with the assistance of ranger services, have been assessing access and are working to find possible solutions.

More heavy rain is anticipated today. The teams will continue with assessments of all affected camps and roads and updates will be communicated through social media, as well as in person to the affected guests.

Open gates

All access gates into the Kruger are open, apart from Crocodile Bridge, and guests can enter and exit the south of the park from the open gates.

The route directly from Lower Sabie to Skukuza remains inaccessible; while travelling between Satara and Skukuza or Lower Sabie is also not possible at this stage.

Precautions

Guests are advised not to take chances and leave any camp without checking with camp management and reception about the status of the roads they plan to travel on.

Caution should be exercised at all times on the roads. SANParks will continue posting updates on the SANParks – Kruger National Park Facebook group as and when information changes.

“Guests with bookings in the four affected camps can contact those camps directly or central reservations for assistance to modify their bookings while the camps remain inaccessible,” said Grobler.

“Guests who need to postpone any other bookings within the duration of the floods will be given the option of an immediate date change or credit on their profile to use at a later date. We appreciate your patience as our loyal guests while we work to keep both guests and staff safe during the floods.”

