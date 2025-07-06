5 things never to say to a bride before her wedding

There are things you should never say to a bride before she walks down the aisle.

Getting married is stressful, and the highlight of any wedding day, probably for any couple, is the end.

When the wedding is over, everyone has gone home, and the chatter has calmed down.

Thankfully so, because as any bride would tell you, chinwags before tying the knot can have some serious and jittery impact on any bride.

There’s an unwritten rule for pre-nuptial conversation and things you should never say to a bride before she walks down the aisle.

Never ask:

Are you sure you’re making the right decision – and don’t drop in her ex, either

A Reddit post makes this clear: “My cousin asked me this the night before, and I couldn’t sleep all night. I started overthinking everything.”

Asking these kinds of questions can really poke at the relationship.

Relationship site Save That Spark’s Lisa Welsh said that it creates unnecessary panic and could affirm doubts that are already swirling in the bride-to-be’s mind. It adds fuel to the fire.

More discouragingly, ex-talk can really spoil the day. It undermines the bride’s choices.

It’s emotional sabotage, said Welsh.

“It creates unnecessary emotional stress right when she needs support the most. Respect her decisions.”

One bride confessed online that her best friend drunkenly brought up her ex and noted that she had settled for the man she was marrying.

“We’re no longer friends,” the bride added.

Never Say: Wow, you’ve really lost or gained weight.

An unintentional compliment that is heard like an insult. It’s a slap in the face.

“Even well-meaning body comments can trigger shame or anxiety, especially around big life events. It’s more meaningful to reflect back how happy, calm, or confident she feels in her own skin,” said Welsh.

No Doom Sharing: “I hated my wedding. Hope yours goes better.”

This is not the time for sharing traumatic personal experiences.

Don’t even joke about it. Because it’s not funny to the bride.

“It’s about their day, not your baggage,” said Welsh. “Offer calm and positivity, not your regrets.”

None of your business



Nosy no-no: Nerves for the wedding night and babies

Nobody’s thinking about the dress being ripped off in post-nuptial passion when they’ve barely buttoned the last bits. It’s awkward and can drop a flaming blanket of discomfort in an already tense situation.

“This kind of question can create pressure and awkwardness around something deeply personal,” said Welsh. “It’s more supportive to create space for honest feelings, whether that’s excitement, nerves, or something in between.”

Like a Redditor aptly put down her cringeworthy moment: “My aunt winked and said, ‘Hope you’ve practised.’ I wanted to evaporate.”

Also, forget about offspring. The honeymoon hasn’t even started yet. It’s a wedding, not a fertility party.

“These questions can be deeply painful,” said Welsh. “Let couples open that conversation if and when they choose.”



Never tell the bride: Rain is forecast.

This is a death wish for any wedding, especially if the ceremony is planned for the outdoors.

You will ruin the day before it’s begun. So shut it.

“Everyone kept texting me about the rain. I just wanted peace,” said one bride online.

