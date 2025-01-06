‘Lion on the loose’ spotted back at Kruger National Park

Officials warned that the lion could have access to residential areas and farms, and domestic animals could attract its attention.

A lion that sparked concern among Malalane residents has been spotted back inside Kruger National Park, officials recently confirmed.

The incident initially raised alarm when the predator was seen roaming near the Crocodile River over the weekend.

Loose lion situation is under control

The Malalane Community Policing Forum (CPF) first raised the alert on Facebook after discovering the lion during a cable repair expedition.

“A cable repair expedition along the river next to Malelane revealed last night [on Friday] that a lion is trapped between the Crocodile River and the Veterinary fence,” the forum reported.

The animal was observed near River Cottage, where high river levels temporarily prevented its return crossing.

Adding to the concern, the forum noted that elephants had damaged the fence in multiple locations, potentially allowing wildlife movement between areas.

Kruger National Park on roaming lion

Kruger National Park spokesperson Isaac Phaahla initially addressed the situation in comments to Lowvelder newspaper.

“We are aware of the situation and are keeping a close eye on it. The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency [MTPA] is also keeping an eye out. We have not confirmed where the lion came from as there are multiple reserves around the area,” Phaahla explained.

During the incident, officials warned that the lion had potential access to residential areas and farms, with domestic animals possibly attracting its attention.

Phaahla issued specific warnings to local residents engaging in outdoor activities: “Joggers and cyclists should choose companions carefully. This relates to self-control, rather than speed. If you encounter a lion, running away will trigger a chase response, and the animal will win every time.

“Those that want to go jogging along the river, be mindful of the risk and do [a] research on how to deal with such situations.”

Lion back to safety

The situation has since been resolved, with MTPA spokesperson Simphiwe Shungube confirming to The Citizen that the lion has returned to the park.

“It is not outside the park. We only act and assist when animals are roaming around and outside parks,” Shungube stated.