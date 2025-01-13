Weather alert: Extreme fire danger and isolated showers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 14 January 2025.

Fire danger threatens Northern Cape and more, while isolated showers bring mixed conditions to Gauteng, Limpopo, and other provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

🌧️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 13 – 14 January 2025.

Scattered to widespread showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with disruptive rainfall expected over the north eastern areas.#saws pic.twitter.com/Cy0IpffpaU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 13, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 14 January

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warnd of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the Northern Cape, except in the extreme west, eastern parts of the Western Cape, western parts of the Eastern Cape, and Free State, as well as the southwestern parts of North West.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 14 January:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/oT1NgYMrlc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 13, 2025

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy cloudy conditions in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/N2PkuTsjLj — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 13, 2025

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the southeast by the afternoon.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/rlChFfzfhh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 13, 2025

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme west.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/hnhQEKirS1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 13, 2025

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine over the central parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot but cool to warm in the extreme west.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/wab90vKAwM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 13, 2025

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine weather in the northeast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain but scattered along the south coast. It will be hot in the east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/6FKQxAvxO9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 13, 2025

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers of rain in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment where morning fog is expected.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/A4ACCxvPNp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 13, 2025

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.