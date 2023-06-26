Over 40% of Kruger National Park to be burnt to protect ecosystem

By Reitumetse Makwea

It is that time of the year again and the Kruger National Park’s (KNP) winter fire season is well underway to manage any fuel load-causing wildfires in summer to keep the savannah ecosystem healthy.

Kruger begins winter fire season

Following this year’s floods, more than 40% of the KNP will be burnt, according to Tercia Strydom, an abiotic scientist with KNP.

“As the August dry season slowly approaches, this is how we ensure the burning is managed – but we continue to look for ways to contain wildfires,” she said.

“This is because fires are primarily driven by how much grass is available. Fuel load is dependent on how much rain fell in the preceding growing season.

“KNP experienced an exceptionally wet growing season this past summer and the veld has responded by producing high fuel loads. We are therefore anticipating a lot more fires this winter.”

Strydom said the Kruger had one of the most fire-dependent systems.

“It controls the density of the trees we have and provides nutrients for plants.”

Satellite technology

Satellite technology has played a huge role in containing fires that could have been started by lightning, visitors or poachers.

“When we do start deliberate fires, we always check the weather,” she said.

“If we plan to have a controlled fire, we check on technology to predict which direction it would go, while we monitor fires throughout the year.

“Every month we use satellite imagery,” said Strydom.

Common and natural occurrence

KNP spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said fires were a common and natural occurrence.

“Savannah plant species evolve with fires.

“Some even rely on and are shaped by the regular burning of the veld.”

