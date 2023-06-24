By Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
24 Jun 2023
5:46 am
News

Kruger’s K9 unit goes hi-tech in bid to fight against poaching

For more than a decade, the K9 unit has increased the number of apprehensions and arrests of poachers in the KNP.

Kruger K9 goes hi-tech in bid to fight against poaching
Pleasure Mathebula from the Southern African Wildlife College shows introduces some of the tracker dogs that are used as one of the forms of tracking poachers. The use of dogs in the Kruger National Park has been happening for 13 years and has so far been the most effective way of catching poachers. Picture: Thahasello Mphatsoe, 2023/06/20
The collaboration between anti-poaching K9 units and new antipoaching technologies will not only see a significant decline in poaching numbers across the country, but will also take the fight against wildlife crime to a new level. Despite anti-poaching technologies reportedly vulnerable to cyberattacks, the Kruger National Park’s (KNP) K9 unit, along with the tech, “will yield more successes better than before”, according to the park’s K9 operator Samuel Madalane. Rhino poaching For more than a decade, the K9 unit has increased the number of apprehensions and arrests of poachers in the KNP and in the last financial year, the park...

