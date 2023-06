Freshwater resources in South Africa are under strain and water stress is getting worse every year, bringing the nation closer to a state of general water insecurity and possibly affecting neighbouring countries. In spite of constant water management in the Kruger National Park (KNP), according to Dr Dumisani Khosa, a fresh water ecologist, the South African National Parks (SANParks) can only do so much to maintain the quality and health of transboundary rivers. “And with SA identified as a water-scarce country it is important we have an influence on how it is managed outside, in order to properly manage them...

Freshwater resources in South Africa are under strain and water stress is getting worse every year, bringing the nation closer to a state of general water insecurity and possibly affecting neighbouring countries.

In spite of constant water management in the Kruger National Park (KNP), according to Dr Dumisani Khosa, a fresh water ecologist, the South African National Parks (SANParks) can only do so much to maintain the quality and health of transboundary rivers.

“And with SA identified as a water-scarce country it is important we have an influence on how it is managed outside, in order to properly manage them inside,” Khosa said.

Olifants River in danger of collapsing

Studies have shown one of the most significant catchments in Southern Africa, the Olifants River, was in danger of collapsing. Systemic failures in governance, Khosa said, affected not just specific areas in SA, but also its neighbours, such as Mozambique.

“It is important we maintain communication with neighbours and outside catchment management agencies so we can maintain the same standards.”

The river was severely affected by the mining industry, he said.

It flowed through the Drakensberg mountains to water Lowveld farms and revitalise the KNP, south of Xai-Xai, and eventually merged with the Limpopo River in Mozambiqu,e before entering the Indian Ocean.

“It is vital to the economies of Mozambique and SA,” he added.

Pollutants going into the river

With pollutants going into the river, including sewage, “those stressors have a major influence on how the river system functions – even the animals that occur in these rivers”, Khosa said.

“[In] a highly polluted river, you cannot eat the fish, for example, because you have a build-up of contamination in these fishes and it can affect people healthwise,” he said.

“But not only that, it also affects the animals [which drink from] the river.”

However, through constant communication with catchment management agencies, strides have been made to improve water quality.

“Inkomati-Usuthu Catchment [Management] Agency does monthly monitoring, looking for Escherichia coli [E. coli]. They check the pH and then engage with polluters.”

