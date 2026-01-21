Kruger National Park update: This key gate to reopen this week [VIDEOS]

The northern areas of Kruger National Park remain closed, while three southern gates are open with visitor quotas in place.

The situation at the Kruger National Park has improved, but not all areas of the park are fully accessible.

South African National Parks (SANParks) provided an update on Wednesday, announcing the reopening of one of the key gates near Komatipoort.

River levels have dropped in most areas in the park. However, the northern areas have yet to welcome back visitors.

Crocodile Bridge to reopen

The easing of weather conditions has allowed for the scheduled reopening of the Crocodile Bridge gate.

The Crocodile Bridge gate will be open to day visitors from Thursday, 22 January, with the possibility that it could be closed at short notice.

SANParks said that the wall of a dam near the park’s perimeter had reportedly been compromised, which may affect access through the Crocodile Bridge gate.

The Paul Kruger, Numbi and Malelane gates are all open. However, a park-wide visitor quota remains in place.

The Phabeni Gate remains closed due to a section of the road linking it to Skukuza having washed away earlier in the week.

Satara Rest Camp, Tshokwane Picnic Site and the northern areas of the Kruger National Park remain inaccessible as access points between the north and south of the park are obstructed.

‘Adhere strictly to all instructions’

Damage assessments across the vast nature reserve are still underway and SANParks has warned that conditions are constantly evolving.

“All gravel roads remain closed until further notice and visitors are strongly urged not to remove barricades placed at closed gates or on restricted roads, as these are in place for public safety and infrastructure protection.

“Guests are requested to consider taking their waste with them when leaving the park, as operations remain under pressure following the recent flooding,” SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said.

“SANParks continues to monitor conditions closely and will communicate any changes as they occur. Visitors are urged to adhere strictly to all instructions and signage for their own safety.”

Meanwhile, animals along the accessible roads have been seen relaxing and grazing in comfort.

