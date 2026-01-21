Joburg on autopilot: Floyd Brink’s cold war with Dada Morero spills into ANC conference

Joburg City Manager Floyd Brink has been accused of getting involved in internal ANC politics

There are concerns that Joburg City Manager Floyd Brink has become embroiled in the internal battles of the ANC after he attended a recent party meeting and allegedly donated to their January 8 celebrations.

This comes amid a “cold war” with his executive mayor that has left the city on autopilot.

Brink attended the ANC regional NEC lekgotla in the Vaal over the weekend, where he gave a presentation. Sources who were at the conference told The Citizen that Brink told the gathering that he answers to the regional chairperson of the ANC, Loyiso Masuku, not the mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero.

Morero recently lost his position as chairperson of the ANC in Johannesburg but Luthuli House has allowed him to continue serving as mayor.

Cold war in Johannesburg

Morero and Brink have been feuding for some time. Tensions between them are said to be so bad that the mayor allegedly tried blocking Brink’s appointment as City Manager.

On the other hand, Masuku has always been vocal about her approval of Brink’s appointment as city manager. She was in a faction of the ANC that wanted Brink appointed. A source said the relationship between Brink and Morero was so sour that it would certainly affect their ability to deliver services to the Joburg’s residents.

“They are not working together. They are both doing their separate things, and Dada has admitted that he cannot stand the man,” said the source.

Why was Brink at the ANC lekgotla?

The City of Johannesburg told The Citizen that Brink is not an ANC member and he was only invited to the lekgotla to make a presentation on the state of municipal-owned entities.

“As the leading party in Johannesburg’s government of local unity coalition, the ANC has a responsibility to promote the professionalisation of the public service and the strengthening of governance systems.

“Dr Brink’s presentation was therefore focused on providing an objective and professional assessment of the implications of failing to professionalise municipal public services, particularly within municipal-owned entities.

“It is further confirmed that Dr Brink attended only the specific session to which he was invited to present, and did not participate in any other proceedings or activities associated with the event,” said the city.

Did Brink donate to the ANC’s January 8 celebrations?

A source also alleged that Brink had paid for buses to take some ANC members to the party’s January 8 celebrations in the North West.

The ANC denied this.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the ANC has never requested Dr Brink, either in his personal or official capacity, to provide any assistance, support or resources, including the provision or funding of buses or transportation, for the January 8 celebration,” ANC regional spokesperson Mantombi Nkosi told The Citizen.

Brink’s conduct ‘unbecoming of a city manager’

DA caucus leader in Johannesburg, Belinda-Kayser-Echeozonjoku, told The Citizen that Brink’s conduct is unbecoming of a city manager.

“Senior municipal officials are required to remain strictly apolitical.

“Their attendance at gathering of a governing political party is inconsistent with Section 195 of the Constitution of the Republic and the Municipal Systems Act, which require a professional, impartial public administration.

“Once again, the ANC has shown its total disregard for the principle of separation between party and state by dragging the city’s senior management team into their political meetings. It has to stop,” she said.

Nkosi, however, defended the party’s decision to invite Brink to their conference.

“The ANC has, over many years, consistently invited senior managers in government to its lekgotlas, particularly in areas where it governs.

“This practice is rooted in the understanding that effective governance requires informed political leadership.

“Even at this weekend’s NEC lekgotla, one will observe the presence of several directors-general and deputy directors-general, whose role is to provide technical expertise that assists the movement to take correct decisions in the interests of the people of South Africa,” she said.

