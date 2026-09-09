Kruger National Park’s Letaba Camp trades submerged chalets for a sleek new facelift and open gates

After relentless floods submerged Letaba, Kruger National Park rebuilt its crown jewel stronger.

When relentless rains submerged the Kruger National Park (KNP) on 10 January, the last thing on Letaba Rest Camp manager Mpho Mudau’s (44) mind was her car.

As floodwaters surged through lower-lying parts of the camp, the 20-year South African National Parks (SANParks) veteran was focused on a single priority: getting 15 panicked guests to high ground.

“You couldn’t even see a window that showed you the height of the water – just the roofs were sticking out,” recalled SANParks programme manager Bharat Gulab, describing the terrifying moment the Letaba River burst its banks.

Some guests resisted leaving at first, convinced the water wouldn’t reach them. But as drainage lines fed tributaries and the park’s major rivers swelled, reality struck quickly for the SANParks staff on site.

Within 45 minutes, Mudau had executed a full evacuation.

“It was a matter of life and death. My belongings were the least of my problems,” she said.

Everything in the camp was wiped out – houses, vehicles, and critical infrastructure.

“Everyone evacuated their cars, but I completely forgot about mine,” Mudau laughs now, shaking her head at the memory.

Almost R1bn in damages; here’s what has been fixed so far

The January deluge left an estimated R950-million damage bill across Kruger: approximately R640 million for roads, R196 million for bridges and culverts, and R113 million in structural damage.

Rather than simply restoring structures to their vulnerable former states, SANParks launched an ambitious, climate-resilient engineering overhaul.

On the H4-1 Road between Skukuza and Lower Sabie, the rebuilt culverts are installed with a concrete foundation, new drain pipes, tightly packed road material, and protective barriers on the dirt banks to keep future floods from washing the road away again.

Picture: Supplied/SANParks

“When a culvert overtopped previously, the lack of protection on either side meant water scoured the structure from the backside and ate up into the road,” Gulab explained.

Because the ground on the sides wasn’t protected, the rushing water washed away the dirt from behind the road and ate away at the pavement from underneath.

Letaba Rest Camp

Recovery is being carried out in five phases so the park can remain operational while immediate high-priority repairs, estimated to cost around R85 million, are underway.

At Letaba Rest Camp, 25 tourism units in Circles A to C have been fully restored and reopened, along with the tented camp and day-visitor facilities.

The classic thatch-roof bungalows have been facelifted to suit a modern look.

Picture: Supplied/SANParks

The R19 million units include 10 family cottages.

Essential staff accommodation has also been rebuilt. “Without staff, operations simply cannot run,” Gulab said.

Revamped Letaba Rest Camp. Picture: Supplied/SANParks

During Letaba’s temporary closure, nearby Mopani Rest Camp experienced a surge in visitor numbers, keeping park revenue steady, explained Oscar Mthimkhulu, Kruger’s managing executive.

A further 64 units, including the restaurant, are currently being fixed up, with full completion targeted for late November-just in time for the peak December holiday traffic.

Cordoned off units. Picture: Lukholo Mazibuko/The Citizen

Cordoned off units. Picture: Lukholo Mazibuko/The Citizen

Letaba High Bridge

The critical turning point in the park’s recovery came with the restoration of the Letaba High-Level Bridge, which reconnected the northern and southern sections of the park.

Following structural repairs completed in late March and final road-sealing work in late August, Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister David Maynier officially marked the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.

Picture: Supplied/Lucas Ledwaba

Letaba High Bridge during January floods. Picture: X @SANParks

Maynier pointed out that getting the park’s northern and southern sections linked back up was a top priority, adding that the repair work is a vital investment for both the current state and the future of the Kruger National Park.

The true impact of this reconnection was felt on the first day of SANParks Week, when the bridge officially welcomed self-drive tourists and wildlife enthusiasts back across the Letaba River.

Annual SANParks National Parks Week kicks off Monday, 7 September as visitors cross Letaba High Bridge. Video: Lukholo Mazibuko/The Citizen

For 52-year-old Dirk van der Merwe from Polokwane, crossing the bridge with his family was a moment of pure relief.

“We last camped here before the floods, and ever since, we had to take huge detours. It feels like freedom to drive over this again,” he said.

For many visitors, the bridge’s reopening carried deep emotional weight.

“We saw the damage on the news,” said Pieter Smit (41) from Tzaneen. “To stand here, see the water flowing underneath, and watch this bridge standing strong… it gives you hope.”

They stood staring out, stopping their cars on the bridge to take in the receded, dry riverbed, aside from the crocodiles and hippos lingering beneath the surface.