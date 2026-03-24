Great news for Kruger Park visitors after bridge reopens

While the main structure is stable, the side barriers remain missing.

The Kruger National Park (KNP) restored a vital link between its northern and southern regions on Monday, March 23.

The Letaba High-level Bridge is now open to motorists after being closed during catastrophic flooding earlier this year.

The Letaba low-level bridge remains closed. SANParks expects the opening to be sometime in July.

Crucial transit link restored

The High-level Bridge once again connects the Nxanatseni and Marula regions. Previously, heavy rains compromised the structure, forcing guests to take long detours.

“The water reached levels that compromised the safety of the crossing,” said Rey Thakhuli, KNP general manager. He explained that the closure “effectively split the park’s internal transit routes.”

Strict safety precautions

Travellers must exercise caution as the bridge is not yet at full capacity. While the main structure is stable, the side barriers remain missing.

“Without the protective railings, the drop is dangerous, and the usual safety buffer between visitors and the environment is absent.”

Letaba high-level bridge open to traffic. Image: SANParks

Temporary restrictions for guests

KNP officials have banned visitors from exiting their vehicles on the bridge. This rule marks a departure from normal park etiquette to ensure visitor safety during the final repair phase.

“Guests are warned that they may not get out of their vehicles on the bridge as per norm,” Thakhuli noted.

Management will announce a final update once they have installed the safety barriers and completed a final inspection.

Letaba high-level bridge with temporary barriers. Image: SANParks

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