News

Home » News

Great news for Kruger Park visitors after bridge reopens

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

24 March 2026

09:05 am

RELATED ARTICLES

While the main structure is stable, the side barriers remain missing.

An elephant in the Kruger National Park.

An elephant in the Kruger National Park. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Kruger National Park (KNP) restored a vital link between its northern and southern regions on Monday, March 23.

The Letaba High-level Bridge is now open to motorists after being closed during catastrophic flooding earlier this year.

The Letaba low-level bridge remains closed. SANParks expects the opening to be sometime in July.

The High-level Bridge once again connects the Nxanatseni and Marula regions. Previously, heavy rains compromised the structure, forcing guests to take long detours.

“The water reached levels that compromised the safety of the crossing,” said Rey Thakhuli, KNP general manager. He explained that the closure “effectively split the park’s internal transit routes.”

Strict safety precautions

Travellers must exercise caution as the bridge is not yet at full capacity. While the main structure is stable, the side barriers remain missing.

“Without the protective railings, the drop is dangerous, and the usual safety buffer between visitors and the environment is absent.”

Letaba high-level bridge open to traffic. Image: SANParks

Temporary restrictions for guests

KNP officials have banned visitors from exiting their vehicles on the bridge. This rule marks a departure from normal park etiquette to ensure visitor safety during the final repair phase.

“Guests are warned that they may not get out of their vehicles on the bridge as per norm,” Thakhuli noted.

Management will announce a final update once they have installed the safety barriers and completed a final inspection.

RELATED ARTICLES

Letaba high-level bridge with temporary barriers. Image: SANParks

NOW READ: Vanishing: Where are the Kruger National Park’s lions?

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

bridge Kruger National Park (KNP) Recovery

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Mashatile denies meeting with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala
News SABC suspends senior journalist Natasha Phiri after revelations at Madlanga Commission
Courts Court slams Lekota’s partner over R600k withdrawals during ex-Cope leader’s illness
News Madlanga commission: Nkosi affidavit links Cat Matlala to Paul Mashatile
News ANC denies interference at the SABC as opposition parties warn of threat to democracy

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News