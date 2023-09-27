Kunene defends R250k spent on renaming William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive

Kenny Kunene of the Patriotic Alliance has defended spending a quarter of a million rand on renaming the road. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

So said Johannesburg Roads and Transport MMC Kenny Kunene, who defended the money spent on the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive.

The City of Johannesburg spent about R250 000 on the name change. This includes the advertising of the new name change, the public participation process, and the erection of the new street signs.

No price to reconciliation

Kunene hit back at critics who said the money spent on the renaming was too much, saying the renaming was long overdue.

“You can’t put monetary value to the pain of South Africans. You can’t put a price on reconciliation. Reconciliation was not fully done; it is not a one-way street.

“For us to be able to deal with the pain of apartheid, we must remove all the names of apartheid architects and those who implemented it, those who murdered our people, and those who [caused] us so much pain and trauma,” he said.

Key points named after apartheid oppressors

Kunene said it was not fair to have the city and the country’s key points named after apartheid oppressors such as Hendricks Verwoerd, Louis Botha, or Jan van Riebeeck, and others.

According to Kunene, the removal of Paul Kruger’s name from the South African National Parks was on the cards.

“We must change that when we get to Parliament. We are the only country in the world that celebrates our oppressors through the naming of streets, towns, and national key points. I am going to change that, starting in the City of Johannesburg,” he said.

The Patriotic Alliance deputy leader said his party would sponsor a motion to change Louis Botha Drive in the West Rand.

Red berets fought for this

The EFF claimed it was the red berets who fought for the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive through a motion that was approved by the City of Johannesburg Council.

“Mama, in honour of your resilience and courage against the oppressive apartheid regime, the EFF has successfully fought for the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive, through a motion that was approved by the City of Johannesburg Council. The unveiling of the renamed drive will occur today,” said the EFF.

“The EFF has consistently held Mama Winnie’s memory in the highest regard, as today also marks the second anniversary of the official opening of our headquarters, the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House — the nerve centre of the revolution in pursuit of economic freedom.”

In 2021, the EFF renamed its headquarters in Johannesburg CDB to the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House.

“Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House has been the nerve centre of the revolution for economic freedom and will remain the home of the destitute and the poor.”

Previously, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu accused the ANC of celebrating EFF’s “achievements and courageous victories”.

“You guys are celebrating EFF’s achievements and courageous victories. Fact is: William Nicol Drive was renamed to Winnie Mandela Drive due to the EFF’s motion in the City of Johannesburg. What’s pathetic though is the ANC insulted Mama Nomzamo when we proposed a motion to rename CTIA after her. South Africa will liberate itself from hypocrites and opportunists next year.”

