WATCH: ‘We are going to remove all names of our oppressors from our streets’ – Kunene

Willam Nicol was one of the founding members of the Broederbond, a white nationalist organisation credited with the formulation of apartheid

MMC for transport in the City of Joburg Kenny Kunene has vowed to remove all the names of apartheid “oppressors” from streets across the city.

Kunene made the remarks during the official renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive on Tuesday.

William Nicol was one of the founding members of the Broederbond and its second chairman – a white nationalist organisation credited with the formulation of apartheid.

No apologies

Kunene said the city “cannot be apologetic about the renaming of our streets”.

“Many of them must [be removed]. We are going to remove and we must remove … all the names of the oppressors from our streets.

“The Louis Bothas must go, the Hendrik Potgieter, Hendrik Verwoerd all of them must go. We are the only country that allow ourselves to be traumatised everywhere we drive when we have to direct people. I get angry every time I have to tell somebody that I am on Louis Botha or Hendrik Verwoerd. We have political power, let us exercise it, let us not be apologetic,” Kunene said.

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda echoed Kunene’s sentiments saying the renaming of William Nicol was a “step towards dismantling the symbols and remnants of oppression and subjugation”.

Heroine

Gwamanda described Winnie Mandela as a woman who was dedicated to overcoming any challenges that she was confronted with.

“This symbol marks not just the life of a heroine, but a beacon by which our history was defined. It is however in my view that South Africa was denied an opportunity for a female president of the continent.”

Meanwhile, the ceremony was filled with an atmosphere of sadness after the news of the death of Nelson and Winnie Mandela’s granddaughter, Zoleka. who died of cancer.

The author and activist passed away on Monday evening surrounded by friends and family. Tuesday would also have been the birthday of her grandmother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

