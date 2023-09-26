News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

4 minute read

26 Sep 2023

01:25 pm

WATCH: ‘We are going to remove all names of our oppressors from our streets’ – Kunene

Willam Nicol was one of the founding members of the Broederbond, a white nationalist organisation credited with the formulation of apartheid

'We are going to remove all names of our oppressors from our streets' - Kunene

William Nicol Drive was officially renamed to Winnie Mandela Drive on Tuesday 26 September. Photo: Michel Bega/The Citizen

MMC for transport in the City of Joburg Kenny Kunene has vowed to remove all the names of apartheid “oppressors” from streets across the city.

Kunene made the remarks during the official renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive on Tuesday.

William Nicol was one of the founding members of the Broederbond and its second chairman – a white nationalist organisation credited with the formulation of apartheid.

Watch Kenny Kunene say street names of “oppressors” must be changed

No apologies

Kunene said the city “cannot be apologetic about the renaming of our streets”.

“Many of them must [be removed]. We are going to remove and we must remove … all the names of the oppressors from our streets.

“The Louis Bothas must go, the Hendrik Potgieter, Hendrik Verwoerd all of them must go.  We are the only country that allow ourselves to be traumatised everywhere we drive when we have to direct people. I get angry every time I have to tell somebody that I am on Louis Botha or Hendrik Verwoerd. We have political power, let us exercise it, let us not be apologetic,” Kunene said.

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda echoed Kunene’s sentiments saying the renaming of William Nicol was a “step towards dismantling the symbols and remnants of oppression and subjugation”.

ALSO READ: Zoleka Mandela: Madiba’s granddaughter loses brave battle against cancer

Heroine

Gwamanda described Winnie Mandela as a woman who was dedicated to overcoming any challenges that she was confronted with.

“This symbol marks not just the life of a heroine, but a beacon by which our history was defined. It is however in my view that South Africa was denied an opportunity for a female president of the continent.”

Meanwhile, the ceremony was filled with an atmosphere of sadness after the news of the death of Nelson and Winnie Mandela’s granddaughter, Zoleka. who died of cancer.

The author and activist passed away on Monday evening surrounded by friends and family. Tuesday would also have been the birthday of her grandmother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

ALSO READ: William Nicol’s name on road signs not worth a dime

Read more on these topics

City of Johannesburg Kenny Kunene Nelson Mandela Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramokgopa clears ‘confusion’ on hot weather and load shedding comments
South Africa Monster waves and an air ambulance: Inside the daring rescue to save 7 mariners swept out to sea
Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe