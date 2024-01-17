KZN bad weather: Cop killed on M7 while attending to accident scene

The M7 has since been closed and motorists have been asked to use alternative routes.

The accident scene where the police officer was killed after a truck crashed into her. Image: X/@_ArriveAlive

Adverse weather conditions in KwaZulu Natal have claimed yet another life on its perilous roads, as reduced visibility proved to be a contributing factor.

A police officer – believed to be in her 30s – was killed on duty on Wednesday morning, while she was attending to an accident scene on the M7, Durban-bound.

Arrive Alive reports that the officer promptly attended a scene in response to an incident involving a truck whose driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the truck overturning and coming to rest on its side.

ALSO READ: Gauteng residents warned to brace for disruptive rainfall and severe thunderstorms

Another truck

While attending to the scene, it seems as though the driver of another truck travelling along the same route also allegedly lost control of the vehicle and ploughed into the first collision scene. The officer was instantly killed.

Meanwhile, ALS Paramedics Medical Services reports several people have also been injured.

The M7 has since been closed and motorists have been asked to use alternative routes.

Relentless rain has drenched KwaZulu-Natal, with official warnings from authorities on the severity of the ongoing weather conditions.

ALSO READ: KZN schools to close early amid severe weather warnings

Level 5

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a level 5 warning for disruptive rain in the province.

The region finds itself immersed in a continuous downpour, prompting heightened concern and vigilance among residents and emergency response teams alike.

The weather service urged residents to remain indoors and avoid travelling on the roads.

Due to the severe weather warnings, the KZN government has directed all schools to release pupils early on Wednesday.