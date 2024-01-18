Four nabbed for kidnapping and murder of Hawks police officer

Lieutenant Colonel Sikhetho Mawila's remains were found in in an open field in Tsakane last week.

Police said the suspects aged between 23 and 44 were handcuffed in the early hours of Wednesday. Photo: iStock

Police have made a major breakthrough and arrested for people in connection with the murder of Hawks police officer, Lieutenant Colonel Sikhetho Mawila.

Arrests

Police said the suspects aged between 23 and 44 were handcuffed in the early hours of Wednesday by the Hawks, Gauteng Traffic’s Special Law Enforcement Unit (SLEU), and Ekurhuleni Metro Police’s Saturation Task Team (STT)

Spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the suspects are allegedly linked to the murder, kidnapping and carjacking of 63-year-old Mawila

“The family of the deceased last spoke to him on Saturday, 6 January 2024, when he was travelling to Durban, where he was returning to his work place and reported him missing.

“The joint operation made by a multidisciplinary team resulted in the arrest and seizure of a cellphone, laptop belonging to the deceased, a service pistol with live ammunition, car jack, a wallet, a pair of running shoes, a suitcase, keys, a cooler box as well as a knife. The burnt vehicle that was hijacked was also found,” Nkwalase said.

Court appearance

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya applauded the collaborative work of law enforcement agencies.

“We appreciate the efforts and the speed within which the joint team made the arrest ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice to account for their conduct.”

Nkwalase said the suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Tsakane Magistrate Court, on Friday, 19 January 2024, facing preliminary charges of murder kidnapping and hijacking.

