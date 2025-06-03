WATCH: KZN cop in hot water after driving doorless police car

In the video, an officer is seen casually driving the doorless police vehicle.

A KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police officer is facing disciplinary action after being captured on a viral video driving a marked police vehicle without the driver’s door.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday in the Durban North policing area, involved a marked police car that had earlier collided with a minibus taxi.

The video, widely circulated on social media platforms, shows an officer casually driving a doorless vehicle.



Police said the driver at the time of the accident was a female Warrant Officer who was trapped inside the vehicle, and the door had to be removed to rescue her.

KZN Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has ordered that disciplinary steps be taken against those involved in the incident.

“Without the door, although in a drivable condition, the vehicle should have been towed back to the police station. Instead of following prescribed procedures, another driver, also a Warrant Officer, drove the vehicle to the station, endangering his life and putting the name and the image of the South African Police Service into disrepute.

“Although the vehicle was being escorted by another blue-light vehicle, which the video does not show, the fact remains that the vehicle was not supposed to be driven in such an unroadworthy condition,” Mkhwanazi said.

WATCH: A video of the doorless police vehicle

A KZN police officer is facing disciplinary action after being captured on a viral video driving a marked Saps vehicle without the driver's door. Video: Supplied #Police #KZN #Durban @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/gpYc92bVTo — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) June 3, 2025



Mkhwanazi added that they are working “hard to protect the image of the police in KZN”.

“We are doing our best to regain public trust. The management of police in KwaZulu-Natal will not allow anyone to tarnish the image by disregarding regulations and procedures.

“The member who was driving the vehicle, the officer who gave such an unlawful instruction for the vehicle to be driven, and anyone else who was involved in the decision to have that vehicle driven in that condition will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes.

“We shall never allow anyone to undo the positive impact that police have been making to create a safe and secure environment for all the people in the province of KwaZulu-Natal”, said Mkhwanazi.

Police are expected to provide further updates as the disciplinary process unfolds.

