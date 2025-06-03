Police close to breakthrough in IFP deputy chief whip’s ‘assassination’

Sithole was killed by unknown gunmen on Saturday evening in Katlehong, Gauteng.

The South African Police Services (Saps) said they are close to making a breakthrough in the murder of IFP Deputy Chief Whip Khethamabala Sithole.

Sithole was killed by unknown assailants on Saturday evening in Katlehong, Gauteng. Provincial Secretary Alco Ngobese was also injured in the shooting and is currently receiving treatment.

Investigation

The National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola, met with the investigating team led by the Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, and the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthomben, regarding the murder.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Masemola is confident that the team assigned to investigate the murder of Sithole will soon make a breakthrough.

“The investigating team briefed the National Commissioner on progress made in tracking down the alleged killer”.

Evidence

Masemola says he is satisfied with the amount of evidence that the investigating team has gathered so far.

“We know who we are looking for; it’s just a matter of time before we make an arrest. Our crime intelligence operatives and seasoned detectives are on the ground actively searching for this suspect.

“We also urge this suspect to hand himself over to his nearest police station.”

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa described Sithole as “a hard-working servant leader of the people and our country”.

Sithole joined the IFP in his youth and served in various party structures, including as IFP Gauteng Provincial Chairperson.

Lukhona Fose

Meanwhile, Deputy Police Minister Dr Polly Boshielo says a specialised team has been assigned to lead investigations into the brutal murder of teenager Lukhona Fose.

The 14-year-old Fose, a Grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, was found dead with her body mutilated in an empty field on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

Fose was last seen after leaving home with friends.

A passerby discovered Fose’s mutilated body under a shrub in Durban Deep and immediately notified police.

The grim discovery came after an intensive search by family members, community members, and law enforcement officials following her disappearance on Sunday afternoon.

