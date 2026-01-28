KZN Hawks head claims WhatsApp chats with Cat Matlala were ‘fiddled with’

Matlala allegedly sent a confidential document related to President Cyril Ramaphosa to Senona.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks head Lesetja Senona has claimed that his WhatsApp exchanges with tenderpreneur and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala have been tampered with.

Senona returned to the hot seat on Wednesday for his second day of testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

His appearance follows testimony on Tuesday, in which he described his relationship with Matlala as “brotherly”.

KZN Hawks head Lesetja Senona’s meeting with Cat Matlala

During proceedings, evidence leader Advocate Adila Hassim questioned Senona about documents Matlala sent to him during a meeting on 13 April 2025 at the Menlyn Maine hotel in Pretoria.

At the meeting, Matlala shared a document related to the Senzo and Tembeka Mchunu Foundation.

Senona told the commission he did not know why Matlala sent him the document, as he did not open or read it.

“I didn’t read it because we were talking,” he said, adding that he does not know the contents of the document.

When asked whether the document was discussed during the meeting, Senona said the pair only had a “general” conversation.

“It’s personal things that I don’t want to disclose here.”

Hassim pointed out that the meeting took place after Senona claimed to have decided to distance himself from Matlala following the publication of a news article about him on 5 March 2025.

However, commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga noted that the WhatsApp exchanges did not reflect an attempt by Senona to sever ties.

“It shows that you were still very friendly towards him,” Madlanga said.

Senona maintained that he intended to end the relationship gradually.

“As people, we differ how we deal with things,” he said. “My fault is not to terminate it with immediate effect.”

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi further highlighted that most of the communication appeared to have been initiated by Senona himself.

“No comment,” Senona replied.

Confidential document about Ramaphosa

Hassim revealed that Matlala later sent Senona a second document, which appeared to contain confidential information related to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“This is a document marked strictly confidential at the top and it says confidential information containing the identity of the president,” she said.

Senona again claimed he did not know why the document was sent to him and insisted that he did not open it.

He told the commission that, in hindsight, he would have reported Matlala had he read the document so that appropriate action or an investigation could be initiated.

“It is unusual that a private person can have these documents. I didn’t open them.

“I didn’t know what was inside, but if I knew commissioners, definitely I would have written an information note to my supervisor informing him about what I’ve just discovered.”

He added that the contents of the document were not discussed after the meeting.

Madlanga expresses skepticism

Madlanga expressed dissatisfaction with Senona’s explanation.

“So you are sitting there, you are at a meeting, you are discussing whatever it is you are discussing, so he silently just sends you these documents, these three documents, and he’s completely mum about them?” he asked.

Senona stood by his version, insisting he neither opened nor discussed the documents.

“That’s totally, totally improbable,” Madlanga responded.

“You are saying that because this is staring you in the eye and you cannot say ‘I did read this and did nothing about it’. That’s why you are saying what you are saying,” the retired judge added.

Matlala also sent a news article to Senona during the same meeting.

Hassim questioned why Senona failed to address the documents Matlala sent him in his statement to the commission dated 22 January 2026.

Senona claimed he only received the WhatsApp message records after deposing his affidavit.

Hassim disputed this account.

“This is disingenuous,” the evidence leader said.

Senona responded that while he received an electronic version of the documents last year, he never received hard copies.

Allegations of tampering

Senona further alleged that one of the redacted documents had been altered.

“This thing, the way it is, it leaves a lot to be desired for,” he remarked.

“I suspect it has been fiddled with, this document,” Senona added.

Madlanga questioned why the allegation was only being raised under intense questioning.

“You have not raised it in your statement and at no point, have you raised that. Why is that so?”

Senona said he believed the appropriate time to raise the issue would be during his appearance before the commission.

Hassim, however, pointed out that Madlanga had ruled in November last year that Senona was already in possession of all the documents he required.

